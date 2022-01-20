Bethpage High School bowler Brian Lunetto throws perfect game 2 weeks after 299



BETHPAGE, Lengthy Island (WABC) — If at first you do not succeed, strive, strive once more is the motto one younger bowler on Lengthy Island employed — resulting in perfection.And what a second it was for Brian Lunetto.

“It was superior simply lastly attending to 300 after so a few years of bowling and simply plenty of reduction,” he mentioned.The coed at Bethpage High School is now celebrating, simply two weeks after he missed a perfect game by just one pin.

“It form of leaves a nasty style in your mouth,” he mentioned. “It was positively tough…I simply wanted that one final shot to lastly get it.”Lunetto mentioned he merely took it body by body Tuesday evening as his staff confronted off in opposition to Massapequa High School — the identical staff they have been taking part in when he bowled that 299.

When it was throughout, he felt an incredible weight lifted off his shoulders, engaging in one thing he is by no means performed earlier than.

To assist be certain Lunetto by no means forgets the second — or the sensation — his coach introduced him him with a pin to mark the event.

