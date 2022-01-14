BetMGM online sportsbook available in New York on January 17

BetMGM online sportsbook available in New York on (*17*) 17





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – BetMGM introduced that they may launch its online sportsbook in New York on Monday, (*17*) 17. As of (*17*) 17, the BetMGM app might be available for obtain in New York on each iOS and Android.

“With immediately’s monumental information, we’ll now be capable to absolutely activate {our relationships} with MGM Resorts’ Empire Metropolis On line casino and Madison Sq. Backyard. We sit up for providing prospects in New York distinctive experiences that they will’t entry on some other platform,” stated BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “An enormous thanks to the New York Gaming Fee in addition to to our whole BetMGM workforce who’ve labored tirelessly to deliver this to fruition.”

As BetMGM continues to develop its sports activities betting platform to new jurisdictions, accountable gaming schooling stays a key focus. BetMGM is proud to supply sources to assist prospects play responsibly.

