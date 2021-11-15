Beto O’Rourke Announces Run for Texas Governor, Testing Democrats’ Strength
HOUSTON – Beto O’Rourke entered the race for governor of Texas on Monday, challenging a two-term Republican ultra-conservative and well-funded Republican in a long-shot bid to win the last Democrat office he held in 1995.
Mr. O’Rourke’s arrival set the immediate stage for a political confrontation over Texas’ future next November, when the state – expanding cities and diverse populations – appears increasingly eager to seize.
Former El Paso congressman and Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, Shri. O’Rourke has been a favorite of Texas Democrats and party workers since he fought Senator Ted Cruz in 2018. Although they lost the Senate race by almost three percentage points. The fact that the incumbent Republican senator came so close to removing him made Mr. O’Rourke became a national figure, and many Democrats were convinced that the state was on the verge of turning blue.
His campaign is expected to rekindle that enthusiasm as he seeks to re-elect Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term. A recent public opinion poll found Mr O’Rourke to be close to Mr Abbott in a fictitious contest, with another losing by nine percentage points.
“Those in positions of public trust have stopped listening, serving and paying attention – and trusting – to the people of Texas,” Mr. O’Rourke said in a video announcing his campaign, which was released on Monday. He denounced Texas Republicans’ “extremist policies” that limit abortion and expanded gun rights, which he said he would support, including expanding Medicaid and legalizing marijuana.
And the video seeks to rekindle the anger Texans felt when the state’s power grid failed in February. “This is a sign that we have a big problem right now in Texas,” he said.
But Democrats have also seen their story of political change in Texas as a result of the 2020 election results.
Former President Donald J. Trump led the state by nearly six points and secured a seat for Republicans among Hispanic voters in the Democratic Fortress of the Rio Grande Valley. Republicans also held the state House, despite Democrats trying hard to regain control. And Republicans have an election lock on the governor’s mansion that has been around for nearly three decades. The last Democrat to serve as governor was Ann Richards, who won the election in November 1990 and held office from January 1991 to January 1995.
The 2022 race is set against a backdrop of a nationalist-friendly race in which the economy is still struggling to recover from a pandemic and a democratic president whose popularity is waning. And after his own failed presidential race, Mr. O’Rourke’s challenge was to show Texas voters that they focus on state issues and not on the national spotlight.
His advisers were Mr. in Texas. Voters need to be reminded of O’Rourke’s actions, especially after the winter storm that led to the catastrophic blackout in February. Mr. O’Rourke solicited donations for the storm victims, conducted health checks for seniors, and Water from his pickup truck.
His organization, Powered by People, has also helped register voters – about 200,000 by the end of 2019, according to the campaign – and Mr. O’Rourke raised about $ 700,000 in support of Democrats in the Texas House, and many fled to Washington to prevent sanctions. New voting measures that were finally passed.
He has used his platform for public health measures related to epidemics, such as the support of local Democratic leaders in Texas, unlike Mr. Abbott, who has banned the use of masks or vaccine orders.
The message of the campaign, his advisers said, is that Mr. O’Rourke is there for the Texans, while Mr. Abbott puts his own political ambitions and the demands of Republican primary voters on the needs of the general public.
In the video, fluent Spanish-speaking Mr. O’Rourke made his announcement from the majority-Hispanic border town of El Paso, where he grew up and now lives.
Democrats have been pushing for Mr. O’Rourke was urged to jump into the race, and he called on democratic leaders in the state to do so in late summer. In addition to giving him a shot at the governor’s mansion, Democrats are hoping that Mr. at the top of the ticket. O’Rourke’s presence will increase turnout and help Democratic candidates in down-ballet races in Texas.
With less than a year to go before the election, no other major Democrat has jumped into the race. Abbott’s advisers to Mr. Texas. The range of messages will have to be considered in order to attack O’Rourke. He is expected to focus on gun and border wall comments during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
“Republicans didn’t need a lot of reasons to come out and intensify, but they’re interested in it,” said Matt McCowieck, a Austin political adviser who is the president of the Republican Party in Travis County. O’Rourke is entering the race. “It will be cryptocurrency for the Democrats in the suburbs and it will be rocket fuel for the Republicans in the rural areas.”
Mr. Prior to O’Rourke’s announcement, the governor’s campaign began releasing digital ads with a montage of those statements, including the 2019 debate in which some Texas political observers, including Mr. O’Rourke has come to define what he sees as a climbing battle in the state. .
“Oh yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” said Mr. O’Rourke asked for applause from the crowd.
At that time, in his presidential campaign, Dr. Advertised the shirt with those words. His Texas expedition is likely to take a different turn. Assistants said Mr. O’Rourke was calling for an extension of the background check.
While Texas has never won a statewide victory – no Democrat since 1994 – it remains one of the few Democrats to have the ability to raise enough funds and fight a statewide campaign against former Texas Attorney General Mr. Abbott, who has taken a dramatic turn. The war chest gives the state a right-wing and nearly $ 60 million expedition.
Democrats’ eagerness to challenge Mr Abbott sparked interest in watching actor Matthew McConaughey jump into the race. Mr McConnaghi has embarrassingly stated that he is “measuring” but that no announcement has yet been made.
For his part, Mr. Abbott recently underlined his efforts to limit how race and gender are taught in schools, a clear affirmation of the unexpected success for Republicans in Virginia, where Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin won the governorship. The same focus on schools. Mr Abbott has regularly called attention to law enforcement efforts at the border and the state’s efforts to expand its National Guard presence.
The Abbott campaign responded to the announcement by Shri. Policies in a statement attacking Mr O’Rourke for visually binding O’Rourke to President Biden – in a slowly morphing image of his two faces – and for supporting the Biden administration’s “pro-open border”.
The last thing Texans need is coming to Texas in the guise of President Biden’s staunch liberal agenda Beto O’Rourke, a campaign spokesman, Mark Miner, said in a statement.
The governor’s race was likely to be played on two territories in the state: its rapidly expanding suburbs, particularly on the outskirts of Austin, Houston and Dallas, and on the Mexican border.
Mr. O’Rourke’s campaign planned to hold door-to-door events in places like South Texas where Democrats appeared to be hurt by a lack of personal publicity in 2020. Mr. O’Rourke was then expected to announce his first expedition swing from the South Texas border region.
