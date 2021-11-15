Beto O’Rourke Announces Run for Texas Governor, Testing Democrats’ Strength

His advisers were Mr. in Texas. Voters need to be reminded of O’Rourke’s actions, especially after the winter storm that led to the catastrophic blackout in February. Mr. O’Rourke solicited donations for the storm victims, conducted health checks for seniors, and Water from his pickup truck.

His organization, Powered by People, has also helped register voters – about 200,000 by the end of 2019, according to the campaign – and Mr. O’Rourke raised about $ 700,000 in support of Democrats in the Texas House, and many fled to Washington to prevent sanctions. New voting measures that were finally passed.

He has used his platform for public health measures related to epidemics, such as the support of local Democratic leaders in Texas, unlike Mr. Abbott, who has banned the use of masks or vaccine orders.

The message of the campaign, his advisers said, is that Mr. O’Rourke is there for the Texans, while Mr. Abbott puts his own political ambitions and the demands of Republican primary voters on the needs of the general public.

In the video, fluent Spanish-speaking Mr. O’Rourke made his announcement from the majority-Hispanic border town of El Paso, where he grew up and now lives.

Democrats have been pushing for Mr. O’Rourke was urged to jump into the race, and he called on democratic leaders in the state to do so in late summer. In addition to giving him a shot at the governor’s mansion, Democrats are hoping that Mr. at the top of the ticket. O’Rourke’s presence will increase turnout and help Democratic candidates in down-ballet races in Texas.

With less than a year to go before the election, no other major Democrat has jumped into the race. Abbott’s advisers to Mr. Texas. The range of messages will have to be considered in order to attack O’Rourke. He is expected to focus on gun and border wall comments during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.