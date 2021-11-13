Bettina Grossman, an Artistic Fixture at the Chelsea Hotel, Dies at 94

Seeing Bettina Grossman pushing her shopping cart full of artwork outside the Chelsea Hotel, one might think she was a skilled artist with a once hopeful career.

Ms Grossman was unusual by Chelsea’s standards, a floor shelter for bizarre artists. Her studio apartment, Room 503, at the end of the fifth-floor hallway, was so overgrown with her accumulated artwork – largely abstract, highly ideological drawings, sculptures and photographs – that she was displaced from her own living space. She slept on a lawn chair in her hallway.

“She was obsessed with Capital E,” said Robert Lambert, a painter living in Ms. Grossman’s Hall in Chelsea, a favorite home of Mark Twain, Bob Dylan and Janice Joplin.

“Her room was like an Egyptian tomb,” he added in an interview. “It looked like a wreck, but you blew the dust and nothing but a treasure trove of beautiful sculpture.”