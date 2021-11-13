Bettina Grossman, an Artistic Fixture at the Chelsea Hotel, Dies at 94
Seeing Bettina Grossman pushing her shopping cart full of artwork outside the Chelsea Hotel, one might think she was a skilled artist with a once hopeful career.
Ms Grossman was unusual by Chelsea’s standards, a floor shelter for bizarre artists. Her studio apartment, Room 503, at the end of the fifth-floor hallway, was so overgrown with her accumulated artwork – largely abstract, highly ideological drawings, sculptures and photographs – that she was displaced from her own living space. She slept on a lawn chair in her hallway.
“She was obsessed with Capital E,” said Robert Lambert, a painter living in Ms. Grossman’s Hall in Chelsea, a favorite home of Mark Twain, Bob Dylan and Janice Joplin.
“Her room was like an Egyptian tomb,” he added in an interview. “It looked like a wreck, but you blew the dust and nothing but a treasure trove of beautiful sculpture.”
In the 1950s and 60s, Ms. Grossman worked as an artist in Europe. But after many disappointments in her career, she isolated herself as a permanent resident of Chelsea for half a century, defending her privacy and the huge amount of art she created during her prime time in New York and Europe.
She refused the guests and secured the door of her apartment with numerous heavy locks.
Ms Grossman died of respiratory failure on November 2 at Brooklyn Care Center, where she was rehabilitating after falling several months ago, her niece Aliza Green said. She was 94 years old.
Towards the end of Ms. Grossman’s life, she and her work became more widely known. She was the subject of two documentaries and a small group of her fellow artists were allowed to display her pieces in catalogs and shows in New York and Germany. Her work is currently on display at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan and MoMA PS1 in Queens.
Bettina Grossman was born on September 28, 1927, in Brooklyn to Shawl and Pauline Grossman, and grew up with three siblings in an Orthodox Jewish home in the Borough Park area.
Her father owned a music store in Manhattan but did not encourage his children to learn the art, her brother Morty said in an interview.
“I don’t know how she got the talent – I think God put it in her,” he said.
After studying professional art in high school, she became a designer of neckties, sheets, pillows, and the like for a textile manufacturing company, and she saved enough money to move to Europe in her 20s. There she began her artistic career and left behind her youthful nickname, Betty, only Betina.
“She chose her name and created her personality,” said her niece, Ms. Green.
Ms. Grossman became a brilliant artisan. She traveled to Carrera, Italy to pick marble for her sculptures. She studied stained glass with a master in France.
She also lived a courageous, adventurous life. With model looks and outfits, her niece said, she drove sports cars, skied the Alps and attracted numerous lovers.
She returned to the United States and lived and worked in a Brooklyn Heights building in the late 1960’s when a fire destroyed most of her work, including paintings, sculptures, photo slides, and textile designs.
“It was a breaking point,” Ms. Green said. “It simply came to our notice then.
In the documentary “Girl with Black Balloons” (2010), directed by Brooklyn-based Dutch filmmaker Corinne van der Borch, Ms. Grossman said that after the fire “my life was ruined” she doubled her commitment to her art, which reduced her. Even taking time off from her marriage and having children or from her work for her preaching.
She said, “The only way you can do this is to keep yourself away from reality, from friends, from the mess.”
In the 1970s, she moved into a Chelsea hotel – not because of her romantic reputation, but because of her welcoming atmosphere and her creative habits.
She continued to create works and show them from time to time, but she became increasingly frustrated by the difficulties she faced as a woman in the professional art world and the widespread belief that her ideas were being co-opted by other artists.
Her numerous frustrations often led to new works. Once looking through her fifth-floor balcony and thinking of jumping, she instead began taking photos of pedestrians from above and created a photo series.
Hitting her neighbors, she pushed a shopping cart with a portfolio and samples of her work that she hated to leave unsafe at home.
While the artist was loved by close circle of friends, Ms. Grossman remained a mystery to others. Outside her room, she placed provocative artwork and messages on her doorstep, declaring the area a “nomenological research institution” and listing intellectual, artistic, and philosophical principles. Another simply declared, “Help me, I’m being killed.”
In 2007, artist Sam Bassett, who was a resident of the hotel at the time, made a documentary about Ms. Grossman called “Betina”.
He told the New York Times in 2008, “Really, she was suffocating in her own greatness.
Increased work prevented her from going to the bathroom and kitchen. With less space, she turned to photo and printmaking and slept in the clean space next to her door.
“Surrounded by a very strange art hidden in a box from floor to ceiling, it felt like she had created a bird’s nest,” said Ms. Van der Borch, director of “Girl with Black Balloons,” who won the Metropolis competition. Awards at the 2011 DOC NYC Festival.
Yto Barrada, a Moroccan artist from Brooklyn, befriended Ms. Grossman several years ago and began showing her work to curators at several museums and galleries.
In 2019, Ms. Grossman’s artwork was exhibited with Ms. Barada at the Art Center at Governors Island, as well as at the 2020 show at the Sefer-Semler Gallery in Hamburg, Germany.
Ms. Grossman’s photo is now on display at the Museum of Modern Art, along with artwork from the museum’s collection selected by Ms. Barada. Entitled “Two Hours in the Life of One Hair”, this is one of the many exhibits of curly strands of hair floating in the water. More of Ms. Grossman’s work is on display at MoMA PS1 as part of the “Greater New York” exhibition.
Ms. Barada helped publish the book of Ms. Grossman’s work the following year. The prestigious Rencontres d’Arles Festival of International Photography in the south of France is planning a solo exhibition of Ms. Grossman’s work next summer.
Ms. Grossman was buried in Israel with her mother. She is survived by her sister, Esther Zit, in addition to her brother.
In recent years, fans have been placing flowers and notes on a small table in the hallway outside Ms. Grossman’s door, said her former neighbor, Mr. Lambert.
“She will receive letters from all over the world,” he said.
When she refused to let the hotel staff into her apartment, things went awry. In 2006, she successfully thwarted an attempt by the hotel to evict her.
In recent years, as the hotel has been undergoing renovations to convert it into a luxury property, Ms. Grossman has seen a declining number of full-time residents left due to state rental regulations. Her rent was about $ 350 a month, her brother said.
She ruled out the possibility of considering a buyout offer to relinquish her lease.
“I said, ‘Tell them you want $ 5 million,'” said Mr. Lambert. “Where do I go?” She said.
