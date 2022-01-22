Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and support’ in video filmed days before her death

Betty White thanks fans for ‘love and help’ in video filmed days before her death



Even in her remaining days, Betty White was grateful for her fans.

The comedy icon died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, simply weeks before she would have turned 100.

Since her passing, fans have participated in the Betty White Problem by donating to native or nationwide animal shelters, rescues or businesses in the star’s title — an homage to her well-known adoration of animals.

On Friday, a video of White thanking her fans for their help was shared on her Fb web page.

“I simply wish to thanks all for your love and help through the years,” the actress stated in the video, which was supposed to be shared on her a hundredth birthday. “Thanks a lot — and stick round.”

Within the caption, White’s staff gushed over the success of the Betty White Problem, saying the “Golden Women” alum “may by no means have imagined such an outpouring of affection and would have be so grateful to everybody.”

“After we recorded her particular message to fans who attended the film, we additionally recorded one which we had deliberate to placed on social media on her birthday,” the submit continued. “She was utilizing the event of her a hundredth birthday to rejoice YOU – her fans.”

The submit concluded: “She knew how fortunate she was; she felt the love, and she by no means took it for granted. I believe it’s applicable to submit immediately as a [thanks] from Betty and the animals.”

The video seems to have been shot on the similar time a photograph shared on-line by her assistant was snapped.

When White’s assistant, Kiersten, shared the picture on what would have been the star’s a hundredth birthday, she stated that it was taken on Dec. 20, 2021, and was “one of many final pictures of” White.

On Thursday, Kiersten shared one other picture of White, who’s seen sitting side-by-side with her assistant, beaming.

“I don’t have many photos with her, as a result of I by no means felt like I needed to impose since she was at all times requested to take pictures with individuals wherever we went,” Kiersten wrote in the caption of the pic. “However I requested on 12/20/21 and I’m so glad I did. An exquisite reminiscence of a contented, fun-filled day!”

