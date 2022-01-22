Betty White’s Team Release Heartfelt Message She Filmed For 100th Birthday



“I simply wish to thanks all on your love and assist over time. Thanks a lot and stick round,” White mentioned within the clip recorded on Dec. 20 that her staff shared on Instagram on Friday.

The “Golden Ladies” actor died at age 99 on Dec. 31. She had a stroke on Christmas Day. White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

Within the caption of the video, White’s staff thanked these followers who’d remembered the late TV legend with donations to animal shelters and rescues as a part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge that went viral following her demise.

“She may by no means have imagined such an outpouring of affection and would have been so grateful to everybody,” they wrote.

“She was utilizing the event of her 100th birthday to have fun YOU — her followers,” they added. “She knew how fortunate she was; she felt the love, and he or she by no means took it with no consideration. I feel it’s acceptable to put up immediately as a thank [you] from Betty and the animals.”

