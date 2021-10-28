Between Corona, all schools will open in Delhi from November 1, permission was also given to celebrate Chhath Puja with strict rules

With strict rules, permission has also been given to celebrate Chhath Puja in Delhi. This information has been given by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

There is good news for the children who are waiting to go to school in Delhi. Now all schools will open in the capital from November 1. During this all classes will be conducted in hybrid mode and 100% vaccination will be ensured for all employees.

Apart from this, permission has also been given to celebrate Chhath Puja with strict rules. This information has been given by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia said that in the meeting of DDMA, it has been decided to open the school and permission has been given to organize Chhath Puja in public places.

It is worth noting that earlier the public event of Chhath Puja was banned in Delhi, but later this order has been withdrawn and permission has been given that people can perform Chhath Puja in public places.

At the same time, due to the corona epidemic, children are taking online classes instead of going to school. In such a situation, the decision to open the school has come as a new hope for the children.

Sisodia also said that the decision to open the school has been taken with certain conditions. Also, no child can be forced to come to school. Schools will have to decide whether classes will run online or offline.

On the other hand, it has been said about Chhath Puja that it is allowed to celebrate but it will not be organized on the Ghat of Yamuna. Some places will be marked for this.

Let us inform that schools from class 9th to 12th have already opened in Delhi. Exams are also being held here and Corona guidelines are also being strictly followed. Children are coming to school with face masks and sanitizers and following social distancing. However, here too, the child is called to school only after the written consent of the parents.

Sisodia has also said that the corona virus is now under control in Delhi, so there is no need to worry. However we have to be careful. Due to the closure of the school, the children are suffering a lot, so the decision was taken to open the school.