Beware of Fake Website Making E-Shram Card! PIB warned by tweeting, know how to commit fraud

11 seconds ago
According to the information given on the e-shram portal, e-shram card is made free of cost. There is no need to pay any kind of payment for this.

The central government had started the e-shram card to provide financial security to the workers working in the unorganized sector. In which 500 rupees are deposited in the account of laborers every month by some state governments. At the same time, more than 25 crore laborers have registered themselves on the e-shram portal. Which will increase further in the coming days. But in the midst of all this, trillions of frauds are coming in the name of this scheme. Due to which the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the workers by tweeting. Let us know what is the whole matter.

These people get the benefit of e-shram card – According to the information given on the e-shram portal, workers of the unorganized sector, landless farmers and students above 16 years of age take advantage of the e-shram card. Under this scheme, free accident insurance up to Rs 2 lakh is given by the government. Apart from this, 500 rupees are also sent to the account by some state governments every month.

PIB alerted from fake website – The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted people by tweeting that a website similar to the e-shram portal has been created by cyber criminals.

If you are also going to register on e-shram portal, then login only on e-shram official website ishram.gov.in. Apart from this, you can also register on the e-Shram portal by visiting the nearest Common Service Center.

READ Also  Sarkari Naukri-Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Latest Govt Job, Sarkari Naukari 2021 including India Post, Indian Army, Indian Navy, Police Recruitment, Railway Recruitment, DRDO and other job in government department

Not paying for e-shram card – According to the information given on the e-shram portal, e-shram card is made free of cost. There is no need to pay any kind of payment for this. Apart from this, if any unknown person asks for e-shram card details, Aadhar card, bank passbook etc., then he does not need to give all these documents.

Also read: e-SHRAM card: Do farmers also get its benefit? Know the rules of e-shram portal

Do not share any information on the phone – PIB has clarified in its tweet that, there is no need to share information related to e-shram card on unknown calls. Because no department of the government calls for information related to e-shram card.


