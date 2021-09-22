Beyond Evergrande’s troubles, a slowing Chinese economy
BEIJING — Global markets have eagerly watched as a large and deeply indebted Chinese property company flirts with default, fearing any collapse could ripple through the international financial system.
Developer China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it had reached a deal that could give it some relief due to bond payments due the next day. But this ambiguous arrangement doesn’t address a broader threat to Beijing’s top leaders and the global economic outlook: China’s growth is slowing, and the government may have to work hard to revive it.
Retail sales in China were much weaker than last month due to slower car sales. Industrial production has declined, especially for large freight trucks. And developers swiftly scaled down new housing projects in the summer, while rushing to complete projects they had already begun.
Heavy government spending on new rail lines, highways and other projects is keeping the economy afloat for now, but may not be sustainable until next year.
Markets are buoyed by the idea that Evergrande could be China’s “Lehman moment”, a reference to the 2008 collapse of the Lehman Brothers investment bank that sparked the global financial crisis. While many economists in China are pouring cold water on the idea of a possible financial transition, they point to widespread weakness in China’s property market, the mainstay of the economy, and other long-term threats.
“It’s not a Lehmann moment. It’s very sensational,” said Xu Sitao, an economist at Deloitte’s Beijing office. “The question is next year.”
As with Evergrande, it’s not entirely clear what will happen on Thursday, when bond interest payments are due. On Wednesday, it said in a vaguely worded stock market filing that it had reached an arrangement with Chinese investors to pay the dues the next day, without giving details.
It did not mention the $83.5 million payment due Thursday to foreign bondholders. Bloomberg News cited bond documents as saying that the company has a 30-day grace period before the missed payment defaults. Evergrande did not respond to questions.
Chinese policymakers could potentially step in and save Evergrande. But it would be in contrast to their efforts to get companies to borrow less and take some steam off the property market, where apartments are increasingly unavailable for purchase for many Chinese families in many markets.
People familiar with Chinese economic policymaking say large companies often hold too much collateral in their books, so officials believe the lender won’t be completely burned by the collapse. They also cite the tools Beijing has to gradually reduce debt and limit financial disruptions, such as its crackdown on the banking system.
On the other hand, allowing Evergrande to collapse rapidly, there is a risk of a widespread drop in apartment prices or other potentially unforeseen shocks to the financial system.
Chinese officials have taken short-term measures to boost confidence. The central bank announced Wednesday morning that it has temporarily injected about $18.6 billion into credit markets, part of a wider effort in recent days to ensure there is enough cash available.
business and economy
Real estate sales were slowing even before the latest difficulties, partly due to Beijing’s cool-down efforts, depriving Evergrande and other property developers of the cash they needed to complete other projects. Sales in July fell 7.1 percent by value a year ago and 18.7 percent in August compared to the same month last year.
Higher capacity in many industrial sectors, coupled with a faltering manufacturing sector, has led economists to predict slower growth. Bank of America on Tuesday slashed China’s economic growth forecast for next year to 5.3 percent from its previous forecast of 6.2 percent.
Growth of over 5 percent is still strong by most standards. But it would represent a much weaker performance than this year, which many economists predict will total 8 percent or more. This will be significantly slower than the official growth rate posted by China in recent years.
Other questions looming large over the Chinese economy can be seen in some measures that at first glance seem like little more than the real estate industry, bond prices, or Evergrande’s 1.6 million unfinished apartments. The measures measure the production and sales of heavy-duty cargo trucks.
Construction companies and manufacturers around the world stop buying big trucks when they have trouble ahead. Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, used to cite the strength of the freight truck manufacturing industry as one of his favorite predictors of the future health of the US economy.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers revealed earlier this month that heavy truck production and heavy truck sales nearly halved in August compared to the same month last year. Barring statistical quirks caused by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday, it was the worst performance for both heavy truck indicators since the spring of 2015, when China struggled to recover from a bad currency devaluation.
However, the decline in freight truck production and sales far exceeds economic confidence. It also shows how China’s policies in the past few years have temporarily boosted demand and produced excessive capacity.
Stringent new air pollution standards for manufactured goods trucks came into effect from July 1. Stricter safety standards are also being phased out, such as a requirement that onboard software and sensors warn drivers when they begin to exit their traffic lanes.
Domestic truck makers expanded their factories last year and built more and more trucks before the stricter rules went into effect.
China’s freight truck manufacturing capacity has reached 1.6 million trucks per year in a market where long-term sales estimates are far below one million trucks a year. Truck dealerships across China are now filled with queues of unsold trucks.
Car sales were also weak last month, adding to uncertainty about whether consumer spending in China will remain strong despite Evergrande’s struggle. After manufacturing and government spending, the auto industry is one of the largest sectors of the Chinese economy, playing a role nearly three times as large as exports to the United States.
The acute shortage of computer chips has separately affected the production and sales of cars in China, tarnishing the picture.
“The market for car sales is generally in a recession due to chip shortages,” said Cui Dongshu, general secretary of the China Passenger Car Association, a Beijing-based industry trade group.
While China widely faces overcapacity and other concerns, many economists in China still express more confidence than other economists that the country can cope with its troubles. Economists in China note that the Chinese government has the ability to set interest rates and control the movement of large-scale money in and out of the country.
“China,” said Deloitte’s Mr. Xu, “still has a lot of equipment.”
Keith Bradsher reported from Beijing and alexandra stevenson From Hong Kong. Lee you And cao liu Contributed to research.
#Evergrandes #troubles #slowing #Chinese #economy
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.