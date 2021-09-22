Beyond Evergrande’s troubles, a slowing Chinese economy

BEIJING — Global markets have eagerly watched as a large and deeply indebted Chinese property company flirts with default, fearing any collapse could ripple through the international financial system.

Developer China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it had reached a deal that could give it some relief due to bond payments due the next day. But this ambiguous arrangement doesn’t address a broader threat to Beijing’s top leaders and the global economic outlook: China’s growth is slowing, and the government may have to work hard to revive it.

Retail sales in China were much weaker than last month due to slower car sales. Industrial production has declined, especially for large freight trucks. And developers swiftly scaled down new housing projects in the summer, while rushing to complete projects they had already begun.

Heavy government spending on new rail lines, highways and other projects is keeping the economy afloat for now, but may not be sustainable until next year.