Bezos pledges $1 billion to $1 billion in conservation

Amazon founder and one of the world’s richest men, Jeff Bezos, on Monday announced plans for $1 billion in conservation spending in places such as the Congo Basin, the Andes and tropical parts of the Pacific Ocean.
The announcement was the latest step in his biggest philanthropic effort, the Bezos Earth Fund, to which he pledged $10 billion last year. “Coming in with the right focus and ingenuity, we can take advantage of both our modern lives and a thriving natural world,” Mr Bezos said at an event in New York on Monday.
The funds will be used “to create, expand, manage and monitor protected and protected areas,” according to a news release from the fund, which also offered a website on Monday.
The initiative aims to support an international push to protect at least 30 percent of Earth’s land and water by 2030, known as 30×30. The plan, led by Britain, Costa Rica and France, aims to help tackle the global biodiversity crisis that puts one million species of plants and animals at risk of extinction. While climate change is part of the problem, activities such as farming and fishing have been even bigger drivers of biodiversity loss. The 30×30 plan will try to slow this down by protecting intact natural areas such as old-growth forests and wetlands, which not only nourish biodiversity but also store carbon and filter water.
As the plan has gained momentum, a key point in helping developing countries participate has been money. Some of these nations are far richer in biodiversity than the prosperous nations, many of which have already exploited their old-growth forests and other ecosystems to profit.
Mr. Bezos has pledged to give the full $10 billion by 2030 within a decade of announcing the Bezos Earth Fund.
When he first presented the plan for his fund, skeptics noted that for all the headlines, it was little more than a promise to give money. This initiative has started taking shape in the last one and a half years.
The first big move came in November, when Mr. Bezos announced a $791 million donation to a collection of mainstream environmental and conservation organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund, the Nature Conservancy and Environmental Defense Fund. Critics of the grants saw them as overly traditional, but proponents said that the larger, better known groups were those that could absorb large sums of money quickly.
Then in March, Mr. Bezos announced that he had appointed Andrew Steer, who then headed the World Resources Institute, a research organization, as president and chief executive of the Bezos Earth Fund. According to his new website, Mr. Bezos’ girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, is the fund’s vice president.
This month, the fund gave $20 million to four groups focused on climate justice, part of a commitment to give such groups $150 million by the end of the year.
The grant announced on Monday will give priority to areas and countries where “local communities and indigenous peoples are placed at the center of conservation programs,” the fund said. Whether the 30×30 effort provides indigenous communities with a substantial enough role in conservation efforts is a question raised by community leaders and scholars.
The announcement called the $1 billion commitment “the first of a three-part nature strategy”, and added that “there will be future commitments on landscape restoration and food system transformation.”
Amazon – with its fleet of trucks and planes across the country and the world, its branded boxes curbing the heyday of recycling and its huge data center power consumption – has become a more and more frequent target of climate advocates internally . Employees pressured the company to do something about emissions and its contribution to global warming, staging walkouts and talking publicly about how it could improve.
In 2019, Amazon committed to meet Paris climate agreement goals 10 years ahead of schedule by reaching carbon neutrality by 2040.
Mr Bezos stepped down as chief executive this year and said he wanted time to focus on other commitments. For many years, philanthropy was not one of his main interests. He has long preferred to focus on Amazon and other private ventures, particularly the rocket company Blue Origin, which sent Mr. Bezos on a brief flight into space in July. He also owns The Washington Post.
“I’ve heard that looking at Earth from space changes my view of the world, but I wasn’t prepared for how true that was,” he said at an event on Monday.
In 2018, Mr Bezos and his wife Mackenzie Scott pledged $2 billion to start a network of Montessori-inspired preschools in underserved communities and help homeless families. It was his biggest commitment till that time.
Then in February 2020, Mr. Bezos pledged $10 billion on climate change and protection. “Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet,” he said in a post on Instagram announcing the Bezos Earth Fund.
