Bezos pledges $1 billion to $1 billion in conservation

Amazon founder and one of the world’s richest men, Jeff Bezos, on Monday announced plans for $1 billion in conservation spending in places such as the Congo Basin, the Andes and tropical parts of the Pacific Ocean.

The announcement was the latest step in his biggest philanthropic effort, the Bezos Earth Fund, to which he pledged $10 billion last year. “Coming in with the right focus and ingenuity, we can take advantage of both our modern lives and a thriving natural world,” Mr Bezos said at an event in New York on Monday.

The funds will be used “to create, expand, manage and monitor protected and protected areas,” according to a news release from the fund, which also offered a website on Monday.

The initiative aims to support an international push to protect at least 30 percent of Earth’s land and water by 2030, known as 30×30. The plan, led by Britain, Costa Rica and France, aims to help tackle the global biodiversity crisis that puts one million species of plants and animals at risk of extinction. While climate change is part of the problem, activities such as farming and fishing have been even bigger drivers of biodiversity loss. The 30×30 plan will try to slow this down by protecting intact natural areas such as old-growth forests and wetlands, which not only nourish biodiversity but also store carbon and filter water.