BFUHS NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021 for 320 CHO Posts, Apply Online @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS NHM Punjab Recruitment 2021: Baba Farid College of Well being Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHSA) has revealed a notification for the submit of Group Well being Officers (CHOs) for Nationwide Well being Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab). Eligible candidates can apply for NHM Punjab CHO Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 25 June 2021 by means of official web site bfuhs.ac.in or nhm.punjab.gov.in.

Candidates in search of to use for the course ought to possess B.Sc in Nursing OR from a acknowledged Institute/College. They need to be registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. Alternatively, BAMS from acknowledged College or Statutory State Board and Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda.

NHM Punjab CHO Notification Obtain

NHM Punjab CHO Online Software

Vital Dates

Final Date of Software – 25 June 2021

NHM Punjab CHO Examination Date – 04 July 2021

NHM Punjab Emptiness Particulars

Group Well being Officer – 320 Posts

NHM Punjab CHO Wage:

Rs. 20000/- + incentive upto Rs.15000/- (incentive primarily based on efficiency) per 30 days

Eligibility Standards for NHM Punjab CHO

Academic Qualification:

B.Sc Nursing/Submit Primary B.Sc Nursing with built-in Bridge Programme of Certificates in Group Well being course in curriculum from a acknowledged Institute/College. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. or

B.Sc in Nursing/Submit Primary B.Sc Nursing from a acknowledged Institute/College with 6 months course of Certificates in Group Well being from a acknowledged Institute/College. Registered with Punjab Nursing Registration Council. Or

Ayurevedic Practitioner (BAMS) from acknowledged College or Statutory State Board and Enrolment on State Register or Central Register of Ayurveda with 6 months course of Certificates in Group Well being from a acknowledged Institute/College. ·

Candidates ought to have handed topic of Punjabi upto Matric commonplace

NHM Punjab CHO Age Restrict:

18 to 37 Years

Choice Course of for NHM Punjab CHO

Written take a look at of 100 Marks shall be held and primarily based upon the marks obtained within the take a look at, benefit checklist shall be ready. Choice shall be made purely on the premise of written take a look at solely

The way to Apply for NHM Punjab CHO Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply on-line BFUHS Recruitment 2021 on or earlier than 25 June 2021.

NHM Punjab CHO Examination Payment:

Normal & others classes: – Rs. 1000+18% GST – Rs. 1180/-

SC :- Rs. 500+18% GST – Rs. 590/-