BG vs RKE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11, Pitch Report and Injury Updates For Match 21 of Sharjah Ramadan T10 League



Preview:

Brother Gas and Rehan Khan Events are scheduled to face each other in Match 21 of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League. Both teams have played two games so far, with Brother Gas getting off to a mixed start. Brother Gas have claimed one win from two games, whereas, Rehan Khan Events have not been in their best shape so far. They have managed to lose both games so far, and they are placed sixth in the Pool Cross. Rehan Khan Events have lost both games by convincing margins, by 71 runs and 56 runs. They are more or less out of the race to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Match Details:

Brother Gas vs Rehan Khan Events, Match 21

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: 27th April at 01:30 AM IST and 12:00 AM Local Time

Live Streaming: Fancode

BG vs RKE, Match 21 Pitch Report:

The pitch is expected to be ideal for batting conditions. An ideal first innings score would be in the range of 110-120 runs.

Injury News:

(will be added when there is an update)

BG vs RKE, Match 21 Probable Playing XIs:

Brother Gas

Jiju Janardhanan, Usman Khan, Mohammad Waseem (c), Dawood Ejaz, Muhammad Afzal, Mohammad Azhar, Matiullah Khan, Saqib Manshad, Syed Hassan, Umer Farooq, Zeeshan Abid

Rehan Khan Events

Vinod Raghavan, Bilal Khurshid, Arif Ibrahim, Ahmed Samir, Rehan Khan (c), Muzamil Khan, Kaif Ali, Adnan Khan, Sabir Burhanudin, Wasee ur Rehman, Farhad Khan

Top Picks for BG vs RKE Dream11 Match:

Top Picks – Brother Gas

Mohammad Waseem scored 41 runs and picked up three wickets in the first game against IGM. He bats at number three, and also bowls his full quota of two overs.

Jiju Janardhanan has scored 74 runs and has one wicket to his name in two matches so far.

Top Picks – Rehan Khan Events

Wasee ur Rehman has four wickets to his name in the last two games. He has picked up two wickets each against Mideast Metals and SAC.

Rehan Khan, skipper of Rehan Khan Events has one wicket to his name so far. He bats in the middle order for his side.

BG vs RKE Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for BG vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Arif Ibrahim, Dawood Ejaz, Vinod Raghavan, Usman Khan, Bilal Khurshid, Mohammad Waseem, Rehan Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Jiju Janardhanan (vc), Wasee ur Rehman (c), Umer Farooq-I

Suggested Playing XI No.2 for BG vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Zeeshan Abid, Arif Ibrahim, Vinod Raghavan, Usman Khan (vc), Muhammad Afzal-I, Mohammad Waseem (c), Rehan Khan, Jiju Janardhanan, Wasee ur Rehman, Farhad Khan, Kaif Ali

Today’s BG vs RKE Probable Winners:

Brother Gas are expected to win this match.