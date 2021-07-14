BGMI 1.5 update: APK+OBB download links for Android

Uncategorized

Indian fans have had their eyes glued to the screen, eagerly waiting for the BGMI 1.5 update. The day has finally arrived as Krafton has released the latest iteration of Battlegrounds Mobile India. As always, it brings a bunch of new features and improves the existing ones.The key focus of the update is the collaboration with Tesla and the new Mission Ignition game mode. Additionally, the Royale Pass has received a complete overall and will run on a monthly basis.How to download BGMI 1.5 update using APK and OBB filesBGMI 1.5 update zip file: Click hereThe file includes the APK and OBB files, as both are required to download the game/update on the device. The file size is around 708 MB, with additional resource packs within the game.Note: Players with devices running on older Android versions may encounter errors while installing the APK due to compatibility issues. Hence can consider downloading the patch from the Google Play Store.Also read: TeamIND's three consecutive WWCDs in BGMI Launch Party: Was it a fluke or perfect gameplay?Step 1: First, users are required to download the zip file from the above link. Next, they must extract it to get the APK and OBB files.Step 2: Then, players should enable the "install from unknown source" option and install the APK file. Step 3: They shouldn't open the game but copy the com.pubg.imobile folder containing the OBB file of the BGMI to Android > OBB.Step 4: After the files have been copied, gamers can open Battlegrounds Mobile India. Users need to select their desired resource pack after installing the BGMI 1.5 updateStep 5: Next, they will be prompted to select the resource pack, and users can choose the preferred one and press the okay button.Players can then log in through their preferred medium and enjoy playing the game's latest version.If they face a parsing error while installing the game, gamers can consider redownloading the file and try installing the BGMI 1.5 APK.Also read: BGMI 1.5 update released on Google Play Store: Download link, update size, and compatibility details