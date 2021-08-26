bh Vehicle Registration: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways: Fees for registration of new vehicles under BH series will be as under

BH Series Registration: The Central Government has launched a new initiative to alleviate the hassle of transferring vehicles from one state to another and to facilitate vehicle owners in the country. The Government of India has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles.

There will be no need to transfer vehicles under the registration mark called Bharat Series or bh-series. The Ministry of Roads and Transport (MoRTH) of the Government of India has issued notification of Bharat Series or BH Series vehicles. Apart from this, information on vehicle tax slabs has also been given while registering vehicles in India series.



How much is the tax on which vehicle?

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) of the Government of India, if a person registers his vehicle in the India series, he will have to pay 8 per cent motor vehicle tax on less than ten vehicles. Rs. Similarly, if the value of the vehicle is between Rs 10-20 lakh, 10 per cent motor vehicle tax will have to be paid while registering in the BH series. If the price of the car is more than Rs 20 lakh, the person will have to pay 12 per cent tax as motor vehicle tax.

More tax on diesel vehicle then relief to EV

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said that diesel vehicles will have to pay an additional tax of two per cent, while electric vehicles can get a two per cent rebate on vehicle tax.

The concerned state has to be informed

The MoRTH of the Central Government has stated that the owner of a vehicle with BH-series registration mark must, within thirty days of going to any other state, inform the first registered state official of Form 33. through the portal at his new residence.

