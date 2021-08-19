Bhabanipur By-Election Notification Dispute Suvendu Officer Questions Election Commission: Dispute over Bhabanipur by-election, Suvendu official asks EC-Why no decision has been taken on 31 seats?

The announcement of by-elections in Bhawanipur assembly constituency has sparked political controversy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to contest from here. This dispute has arisen due to the notification of the Election Commission. The Election Commission has asked Chief Secretary of State H.K.

The Election Commission has asked Chief Secretary H.P. Citing Dwivedi in his notification on Saturday, he (Chief Secretary) said that under Article 164 (4) of the Indian Constitution, a minister who is not a member of the state assembly for six consecutive months will cease to be a minister at the end of that period. Unless there is an immediate election, there will be a constitutional crisis and a vacuum in the top executive positions in the government. ‘

Bhabanipur by-election news: Announcement of by-election on Bhabanipur seat on September 30, find out why the issue got stuck for Mamata Banerjee

Taking into account the administrative needs and public interest and to avoid a vacuum in the state, a by-election could be held for 159-Bhabanipur, Kolkata where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to contest. According to the notification, “Taking into account the statements and opinions of the Chief Secretaries of the states concerned and the Chief Electoral Officers concerned, the Commission has decided not to hold by-elections in 31 other Assembly constituencies and 3 Parliamentary constituencies and constitutional requirements and special requests”. With this in mind, the state of West Bengal has decided to hold by-elections in the 159-Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

READ Also How can Indian Muslim feel safe after crowd & slogans asks AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi on Jantar Mantar 'Bharat Jodo Andolan' CBI to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal, Thakur tells Mamata over High Court verdict

The notification immediately became a topic of discussion in political circles. “There is no understanding between the Election Commission and the BJP,” said Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition and who defeated Mamata in Nandigram. Can the Election Commission explain why by-elections are not being held in 31 Assembly constituencies in the country? Chief Secretary of the state Hare Krishna Dwivedi wrote a letter to the Election Commission that if the Bhabanipur by-election is not held, there will be a constitutional crisis in the state. He can’t write this. Six other constituencies do not have by-elections. We will make it an issue.

The alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee took place at this place, ground report …

Trinamool Congress youth leader Debanshu Bhattacharya said, “We wanted elections everywhere but the Election Commission decided to hold elections only in Bhabanipur. The Election Commission is an autonomous administrative body and is free to make its own decisions. How can the Trinamool Congress influence the commission? We have no role in this. We will win wherever there is an election.

How dark is the color of BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Political experts are of the opinion that the Chief Secretary cannot make requests for a particular constituency. Political expert Vishwanath Chakraborty said, “As the chief secretary of the state, he cannot say this. He has not been entrusted with the responsibility of leading Mamata Banerjee to victory. The candidates have not been announced and it is technically impossible to know who the candidate will be.”

READ Also Kabul News: Kabul Suicide Blast Outside Airport Latest Updates: Kabul Airport Suicide Attack Latest Updates Find out the full details of the Nandigram seat where Mamata-Suvendu is contesting

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the by-elections in Bhasanipur and Samserganj and Jangipur assembly constituencies in Murshidabad district. Voting for the three seats will take place on September 30 and counting will take place on October 3.