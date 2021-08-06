Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Vibhuti Narayan Aka Asif Sheikh had said this on working in Bollywood films Did not get as much footage as expected had said such a thing

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Playing the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular TV show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ asif sheikh have become popular in every household. He has earned a lot of name from this show. Earlier, Asif had also worked in films but he did not get the popularity that the show has got. He played comedy roles in David Dhawan’s film, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Kunwara, Jodi No. Asif’s experience of working in films was not very good.

He thought that films would give him success and footage too but it did not happen. He had told in an interview to Times of India, ‘I worked in some of David Dhawan’s films but I didn’t get the success and footage as I had imagined.’

While in Bollywood, there was a time in Asif Sheikh’s career when he had no work at all. At such a time, he had decided to leave Mumbai and go. Asif had told about that period that when he did not have money, he had to buy his gold. The chain also had to be sold.

When Asif was disappointed from all sides Then Salman Khan helped him a lot. Asif Sheikh knew Salman Khan since his first film ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’ was released.

Asif Sheikh had told, ‘Salman is like my family friend. He also got me work in many films. I was going through a bad phase at that time. There was that phase of my life where I did not have work. Then Salman helped me. The friendship between Salman and me is wonderful.

Asif Sheikh started his career with the TV show ‘Hum Log’. Even after many films, he did not get the recognition he was looking for. In the year 1999, he was offered a TV show, ‘Yes Boss’, which earned him recognition. Manoj Santoshi, the writer of the same show, wrote ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ and Asif Sheikh was cast for the character of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.





