Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitash Gaud has such real life family know what the actors wife does

The comedy serial ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ is the favourite of the viewers. The present had gained great reputation as quickly because it began. All the actors of the present have been receiving immense love from the viewers until now. At the similar time, the comedy and elegance of Manmohan Tiwari i.e. Rohitash Gaur of the present is sort of distinctive. Though solely he and his wife are proven in his family in the present, however in real life his family is sort of full. Rohitash Gaur is married and is survived by his wife and two youngsters.

Rohitash Gaur performs the lead character of Manmohan Tiwari in the present ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’. The present featured Shubhangi Atre as Rohitash Gaur’s wife. At the similar time, in the present, he’s proven hanging on the neighbor Anita Bhabhi however in real life he’s hanging on his wife. Rohitash Gaur’s wife’s title is Rekha. In line with reviews, Rohitash Gaur’s wife Rekha has additionally been a scientific assistant at the Tata Memorial Middle.

In line with media reviews, it has been greater than 27 years since the marriage of Rekha and Rohitash. At the similar time, each of them even have two daughters. Whose names are Geeti Gaur and Sanjiti Gaur. Allow us to let you know that Rohitash’s elder daughter Geeti could be very keen on modeling and appearing and needs to change into an actress.

Allow us to additionally let you know that Rohitash Gaur’s mom was additionally an artist. Rohitash Gaur had instructed throughout one among his interviews that he has discovered quite a bit from his mom. Rohitash had additionally mentioned that he acquired a lesson from his mom that learn how to cope with dangerous conditions firmly.

Considerably, the comedy present ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ lately accomplished its 1700 episodes. All the actors of this TV serial are great in themselves. A couple of artist is seen in the present. Rohitash Gaur is enjoying the character of Manmohan Tiwari in the present. On the different hand, Shubhangi Atre is seen as Angoori Bhabhi. Together with this, Neha Pendse is enjoying the character of Anita Bhabhi, who is known as Gori Maam and Asif Sheikh is seen in the position of her husband Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.