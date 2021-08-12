Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: In Whole Team only Tiwari ji was Not given US visa, the reason was heartbroken to hear; Rohitash Gaur told the story – Not only ‘Tiwari ji’ of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ was given US visa, the reason was heartbroken to hear; Rohitash Gaur told the story

Like superstar Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at the US airport, once in the same way, ‘Tiwari ji’ of ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ i.e. Leading Actor Rohitash Gaur was stopped. . He once told an anecdote about this.

Rohitash had told that he had become very disappointed and sad then, because at that time he was with all the members of his team Bhabhi ji. In such a situation, the entire team left for the US but he was left alone there. This is an incident from 4 years ago, referring to which Rohitash said that there was a plan to go to the US. Everyone was granted visa but the government stuck their visa.

According to Koimoi’s report, Rohitash had told that he was so upset at that time that he could not express his disappointment. On US Visa Matter, he had said- ‘Our entire team attended the New York-India Parade. It was 21st of August. But my visa was rejected. They thought that I was leaving on the basis of professional contacts. It was very strange, that they refused to give me the visa and gave it to everyone else.’

Rohitash further told that ‘We applied visa again. Then all the formalities were cleared. By that time it was too late. By then the event was over. Let me tell you, 16 years have passed since Rohitash worked in the TV industry. Experienced actors have their own special identity in TV. But he does not want his daughter to work in the TV industry. Rohitash himself once told about this.

Let us tell, apart from Bhabi ji, Rohitash was seen playing the main character in Lapataganj, Jassu Ben Jayantilal’s Joint Family. At the same time, Rohitashas has also worked in many films. Rohitash was also seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Munna Bhai MBBS and PK.





