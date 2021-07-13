Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Fame Rohitashv Gaur dance with her Daughters | Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Rohitashv Gaur started dancing with daughters, Badi Wali’s tantrums will surprise you

New Delhi: People like the superhit comedy show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!'(Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!). In this show, the life between two neighbors has been shown very well. Manmohan Tiwari is very much liked in this show. Manmohan Tiwari aka Rohitash Tiwari is very active on social media in real life. He recently shared a video dancing with his daughters.

having fun with daughters

Rohitash Gaur has shared a video on his Instagram account. In this video, Rohitash is seen dancing with his daughter Geeti Gaur and Sangeet Gaur. Everyone is seen dancing on the hit song ‘Kajrare Kajrare’ from the Bollywood film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. All three are dancing in full fun.

old video

Aishwarya Rai has become the eldest daughter of Rohitash (Rohitashv Gaur Daughter) in Geeti video. This video is not the latest but a throwback. Sharing this video, Rohitash wrote in the caption, ‘Lockdown 2020 ki baat hai with my sweethearts…’ Fans are very fond of this video. While commenting on this, all three are praising them fiercely.

Geeti is very glamorous

Rohitash Gaur’s daughter Geeti Gaur is very beautiful and glamorous. She remains very active on social media. Geeti’s social media is a witness to the fact that she is very interested in acting. She makes Insta reel on her Instagram account and also keeps sharing her dancing videos.

Geeti is a model

Rohitash’s daughter Geeti is also a model and is rapidly making her place in the modeling world. Let us tell you that in 2019, he got the title of second runner up in Times Fresh Face. Geeti is fond of dancing and has also done some ad shoots. Not only this, any of his pictures become viral as soon as they come on social media.

Also read- Malaika Arora stepped out in torn jeans, didn’t even miss a chance to show off her abs

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to