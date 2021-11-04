Bhagat Singh Koshyari reached Uttarakhand, praised the Maharashtra model, told how employment will increase in the state

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said that Uttarakhand’s unemployment problem can be solved by adopting the Maharashtra model that promotes agriculture and handicrafts.

Former Chief Minister of the state Koshyari on Wednesday said that the farmers of Maharashtra earn good money by getting the state’s unique agricultural products patented. Working on the same lines, we can also earn good price for Rajma and Herbs grown only in the Himalayan region.

He said that the issue of unemployment in the state could be solved by promoting the rare and organic agricultural products and Himalayan crafts growing here.

Koshyari also praised some NGOs and youth of the state working in this direction. Rejecting the discussion of returning to active politics in the state, he said that he has become old now.

Former Uttarakhand CM Koshyari had reached his home district on the occasion of Deepawali. During this, he denied reports that he was returning to active politics. He said that at the age at which he is, the question of returning to active politics does not arise.

During this, he talked about employment in Uttarakhand and listened to the problems of the people. Koshyari said that the country is becoming self-reliant. In such a situation, there is no shortage of resources in Uttarakhand. The youth here will have to join self-employment and make the state self-reliant.

He said that he was given the responsibility of the post of Governor of Maharashtra, but everyone likes the house. For the last one and a half years I could not come home. It felt good to have this on Diwali.

He said that we have to take Uttarakhand forward in the race of development. We have to create self employment opportunities. During this, Koshyari also met his old colleagues and he also became emotional.

