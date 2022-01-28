Bhagyashree 25 year old daughter avantika dasani bold glamorous photo debut in web series mithya

Avantika Dasani was fond of acting since childhood

Avantika Dasani has been fond of acting since childhood. Which he has already started. With this, Avantika Dasani has completed her graduation in Marketing and Business from London. In terms of style and glamour, Avantika Dasani gives a tough competition to many Janhvi Kapoors to Sara Ali Khan.

Avantika’s boldness

There are many such pictures on Instagram of Avantika Dasani in a white dress, from which you will say that why no makers have caught sight of them so far. Maa Bhagyashree Jahan is known in Bollywood for her simple beauty. On the other hand, looking at Avantika, it seems that soon she will dominate Bollywood with her boldness.

Avantika Dasani’s killer style

Avantika Dasani has not even taken her first step as an actress. Avantika’s slaying style with her style and beauty will blow your senses before showing her talent in front of the audience. Apart from acting, Avantika Dasani is also very interested in traveling, dancing and fashion, which is clearly visible from these pictures.

Beautiful picture of Avantika Dasani

There are also many such pictures of Avantika Dasani where she is seen helping people. Currently, Mithya has a serious character of Avantika Dasani. But soon she will be seen presenting the color of her glamor from some or the other big film.