Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding no was there in my marriage – VIDEO

Bhagyashree’s marriage has always been in the headlines, so now Bhagyashree has spoken openly about her marriage.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree started her career in the film industry with the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and just a year later married Himalaya Dasani in the year 1990. From marriage to marriage in Bhagyashree’s personal life, her pregnancy has always been in a lot of discussions.

Now Bhagyashree has spoken openly about her marriage during the reality show on National Television. Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya recently recounted the time when they got married against the wishes of their parents.

In a video shared on the Twitter handle of Star Plus, Bhagyashree talks about her wedding day and gets emotional. She also remembers how her family members did not attend the wedding and only she and Himayal were there in the wedding.

Bhagyashree said, “There was no one from my family in my marriage, and it was the same with my husband. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree.” During this, Bhagyashree was looking very emotional. He said that while parents have dreams for their children, children also have dreams for themselves. They should allow children to choose what is best for them.

Bhagyashree said, “Parents have dreams for their children, but children have their own dreams. And parents should let the kids live their dreams because it’s their life.” The actress further added, it annoys her when people say that she ran away from the Himalayas because they didn’t. Hearing the story of Bhagyashree, all the other contestants of the show got tears in their eyes.

This is not the first time Bhagyashree has spoken openly about her marriage. Earlier, at an event, Bhagyashree told how her relationship with Himalaya turned sour.

“Yes, Himalaya ji was my first love and yes, I married her. But there was a time when we parted ways. And I had this feeling, ‘What if I didn’t meet him in my life and I ended up marrying someone else?’ If I still remember that feeling, I feel scared.

These days Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani are seen in the latest reality show Smart Jodi of Star Plus.