Entertainment

Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding no was there in my marriage – VIDEO

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding no was there in my marriage – VIDEO
Written by admin
Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding no was there in my marriage – VIDEO

Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding no was there in my marriage – VIDEO

Bhagyashree gets emotional remembering her wedding no was there in my marriage – VIDEO

Bhagyashree’s marriage has always been in the headlines, so now Bhagyashree has spoken openly about her marriage.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree started her career in the film industry with the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and just a year later married Himalaya Dasani in the year 1990. From marriage to marriage in Bhagyashree’s personal life, her pregnancy has always been in a lot of discussions.

Now Bhagyashree has spoken openly about her marriage during the reality show on National Television. Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya recently recounted the time when they got married against the wishes of their parents.

In a video shared on the Twitter handle of Star Plus, Bhagyashree talks about her wedding day and gets emotional. She also remembers how her family members did not attend the wedding and only she and Himayal were there in the wedding.

Bhagyashree said, “There was no one from my family in my marriage, and it was the same with my husband. When I told my parents that I wanted to marry him, they did not agree.” During this, Bhagyashree was looking very emotional. He said that while parents have dreams for their children, children also have dreams for themselves. They should allow children to choose what is best for them.

Bhagyashree said, “Parents have dreams for their children, but children have their own dreams. And parents should let the kids live their dreams because it’s their life.” The actress further added, it annoys her when people say that she ran away from the Himalayas because they didn’t. Hearing the story of Bhagyashree, all the other contestants of the show got tears in their eyes.

READ Also  Wife Brittany Gonzales Gives Birth — See Pic – Gadget Clock

This is not the first time Bhagyashree has spoken openly about her marriage. Earlier, at an event, Bhagyashree told how her relationship with Himalaya turned sour.

“Yes, Himalaya ji was my first love and yes, I married her. But there was a time when we parted ways. And I had this feeling, ‘What if I didn’t meet him in my life and I ended up marrying someone else?’ If I still remember that feeling, I feel scared.

These days Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani are seen in the latest reality show Smart Jodi of Star Plus.


#Bhagyashree #emotional #remembering #wedding #marriage #VIDEO

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Akshay Kumar shuts down Kapil Sharma in his show: Kapil Sharma Show First Episode Promo Akshay Kumar Ajay Devgn Grill Watch Kapil Sharma Video

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment