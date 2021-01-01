Bhagyashree Intensive Exercise Session: Thalayavi Actress Bhagyashree Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intense Exercise Session: Video: Bhagyashree Works Out Even At The Age Of 52, Performs Well In Fitness

When Bhagyashree’s name is mentioned, one of the wonderful Bollywood movies ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ comes to mind. Bhagyashree, who is away from films, is making a comeback once again with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’. At the age of 52, Bhagyashree looks like a young actress and she works hard for it. Bhagyashree has also posted a latest video of the workout.

Bhagyashree is seen stretching in this latest video of hers. Even before this, Bhagyashree has posted several videos of her workouts, which clearly show how much she is sweating for her fitness.





Bhagyashree has also recently shared some photos and videos of her in Monokini, in which she is seen having fun in the swimming pool.



Kangana is happy to work with Bhagyashree. “I had a lot of questions for him when we met,” Kangana told Pinkvilla. We’ve all seen his starred broadcast, but he quickly said goodbye to movies. Bhagyashree told me many interesting things while talking about her journey so far and coming back. He is always ready for the good. Bhagyashree is one of my favorite stars and now I am working with her. I consider myself very lucky.

