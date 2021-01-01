Bhagyashree Intensive Exercise Session: Thalayavi Actress Bhagyashree Gives A Glimpse Of Her Intense Exercise Session: Video: Bhagyashree Works Out Even At The Age Of 52, Performs Well In Fitness
Bhagyashree has also recently shared some photos and videos of her in Monokini, in which she is seen having fun in the swimming pool.
Kangana is happy to work with Bhagyashree. “I had a lot of questions for him when we met,” Kangana told Pinkvilla. We’ve all seen his starred broadcast, but he quickly said goodbye to movies. Bhagyashree told me many interesting things while talking about her journey so far and coming back. He is always ready for the good. Bhagyashree is one of my favorite stars and now I am working with her. I consider myself very lucky.
#Bhagyashree #Intensive #Exercise #Session #Thalayavi #Actress #Bhagyashree #Glimpse #Intense #Exercise #Session #Video #Bhagyashree #Works #Age #Performs #Fitness
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.