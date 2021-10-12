Bhagyashree is willing to reunite with Salman Khan after ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ Says- This will create a lot of talk

Bhagyashree has said that she would definitely like to work with Salman Khan again. He says that if the two come together once again, there will be a lot of talk about this.

Bhagyashree once again came into the limelight when she appeared in Kangana Ranaut’s recently released film, ‘Thalaivi’. In the 90s, Bhagyashree worked with Salman Khan in the superhit film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and after that she disappeared from the big screen. He got married and made a distance from films. He has no regrets that he left his career and got married. However, now Bhagyashree has once again expressed her desire to work with Salman Khan.

She has said that she would definitely like to work with Salman Khan as an actor again. Bhagyashree says that if both of them come together once again then there will be a lot of talk about this. “It will be fun to work with Salman again and I think there will be a lot of discussion on this. But it will all depend on whether a producer or director comes to both of us with roles that both of us like.

Why did Bhagyashree leave her career after getting married after a hit film? In response to this question, the actress said, ‘I consider myself lucky. I didn’t have to hide my marriage. I didn’t regret not getting married. I didn’t get married late. I have two lovely kids who are now pursuing their careers. It is a matter of great happiness that both my children tell me – Ja Simran Ji Le Apni Zindagi.

Bhagyashree told that her children have encouraged her to work again. Bhagyashree told that when Salman and his first film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ were a hit, then every big film used to come to him first. Regarding the post-film relationship with Salman Khan, Bhagyashree said that the two meet only occasionally. He told, ‘It is not that we both do not meet. If we ever had to go to someone’s house, we met there or somewhere else. But I have distanced myself from the film industry for a long time.