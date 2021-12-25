Bhagyashree Once Warned Salman Khan To Stay Away From Her On Maine Pyar Kiya Set

Being upset with Salman Khan on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kiya, Bhagyashree warned him to stay away. This was disclosed by the actress herself.

Bollywood’s famous actor Salman Khan has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films. He got the most popularity from the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. His pairing with actress Bhagyashree was also highly appreciated in this film. The chemistry of both had rocked the screen. While shooting for the film, Bhagyashree was in a relationship with Himalaya Dasani, but on the other hand, Salman Khan also used to follow her while humming songs. Disturbed by this, the actress even warned him.

This thing related to Salman Khan was revealed by actress Bhagyashree herself in an interview given to E-Times. Talking about Salman Khan, Bhagyashree said, “During the shooting of the song ‘Dil Deewana’, Salman was the first person who came to know about the relationship between me and Himalaya. In such a situation, he often used to walk behind me, humming the song in my ear.

Talking about Salman Khan, Bhagyashree further said, “I was constantly warning him that people would start talking about us. But after constantly harassing me, he told me that he knew about the Himalayas. He also suggested to me that I should call Himalaya on the sets. At the time of meeting, both of them met each other very simply.

Let us tell that to cast Bhagyashree in the film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya had to make a lot of papads. This was disclosed by Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani himself. He had told, “Suraj sir followed her continuously for a month before my mother said yes.”

Abhimanyu Dasani, while narrating the anecdote related to Bhagyashree, had further said, “No one else would probably know about this thing except Suraj sir. I pray that a day comes when filmmakers also follow me to give me work. It must have been a very different feeling.”