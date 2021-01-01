Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani: Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani is super glamorous and beautiful dancer

Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani

The beautiful actress Bhagyashree, who made her debut in Salman Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’, won the Filmfare Award for her debut film. Audiences thought the industry had found a great actress, but soon after the film, she got married and moved away from the industry. Though Bhagyashree has been a part of some movies and TV shows, people still remember her from ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’. Here we are going to talk about Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani, who not only looks like a mother, she also does a great dance.

Avantika is active on social media and often shares her glamorous photos. Sometimes with her mother and sometimes with her father, Avantika also shows a glimpse of fun. In the meantime, he has also shared some of his dance videos, in which Bhagyashree’s daughter is seen performing amazing moves.

Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani

Bhagyashree married Himalaya Dasani in 1990, with whom he was dating during the film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Bhagyashree has two children, Abhimanyu and Avantika. Abhimanyu made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi. However, Avantika doesn’t stay in the limelight like other Star Kids. She is very active on social media. Along with Abhimanyu’s debut, there was news of Avantika’s debut and it was rumored that Salman Khan would launch Bhagyashree’s first film Diamonds. However, no official information has come to light in this regard.

READ Also Sonic Colors is getting remastered as Sega announces a handful of new Sonic games Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani

Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani

Avantika holds a degree in Business and Marketing from Cass Business School, London. No statement has been made about working in films. A few years back, Avantika was in the news for dating Anu Malik’s nephew Arman Malik. It is said that Avantika loves to travel, dance, fashion and party with friends.

