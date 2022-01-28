Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika is all set to debut, first poster of web series ‘Mithya’ out

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree gained immense popularity with her tremendous acting in the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. He is still known for this film. At the same time, Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dasani is also going to step into acting soon. Avantika will enter the industry in Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller-drama series ‘Mithya’. Huma Qureshi is also going to be seen along with Avantika in this series. Meanwhile, now the makers of the show have shared the first poster of this series featuring Avantika and Huma Qureshi.

This poster has also been shared by Avantika Dasani on her Instagram handle. In this psychological thriller-drama, Avantika plays an intense one, hinting at a dark premise. The show is based on the twisted story of two women. With this poster, Avantika wrote in the caption ‘Who is really responsible for this web of lies?! Mithya is coming soon on G5. Humble, grateful and excited to announce my first webseries.

Sharing the excitement of starting her first project, Avantika Dasani recently said, “It has been a thrill to take on such a challenging character and interesting story for my first attempt. I am also extremely grateful to have worked with the incredibly talented and supporting cast and crew who have given me a warm welcome.

He further added, “Today OTT platforms are where audiences come in search of the most exciting experiences and great stories and I am really happy to make my debut by being a part of it. I hope the audience enjoys watching ‘Mithya’ as much. , as much as it took us to make it’.

Let me tell you, Avantika has been interested in acting since childhood. Apart from this, she is interested in dancing and fashion designing, Avantika has graduated in marketing and business from London. Now Avantika wants to try her luck in films.

On the other hand, talking about the work of Huma Qureshi, she entered the industry in the year 2012 with ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. Apart from this, he has been seen in films like ‘Highway’, ‘Badlapur’ ‘Nayak’, ‘Dedh Ishqiya’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’. With this, she was recently seen in the web series ‘Maharani’.

