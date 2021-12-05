Bhanu Pratap Singh’s allegation, Tikait works on funding, said- he will not forcefully vacate the border, on the other hand Farooq said this

National Conference surveyor Farooq Abdullah said that just like the farmers who opposed the new agricultural laws made sacrifices, similarly the people of Jammu and Kashmir may have to make sacrifices to restore their statehood and special status.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) national president Bhanu Pratap Singh has said that Rakesh Tikait works on funding. This movement is going on with Congress funding. Laws have been withdrawn, yet they will not clear the border. They will not move like this by force. On the other hand, National Conference surveyor Farooq Abdullah said that just like the farmers who opposed the new agricultural laws made sacrifices, similarly the people of Jammu and Kashmir may have to make sacrifices to restore their statehood and special status.

The Modi government has withdrawn 3 laws related to farmers in the winter session of Parliament. But the farmers have not yet spoken of withdrawing the agitation. Farmer leaders are demanding answers from the MSP and the government on the death of more than 700 farmers. They say that first the government will listen to their words, then they will decide when and how to withdraw the movement. However, after the announcement of a 5-member team on Saturday for talks with the government, there is hope that the agitation may end now. The government is also giving up its stand and bowing down. On November 29, the first day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament, a bill to repeal agricultural laws was passed.

Bhanu faced public anger on social media. Abhishek wrote – It is very sad that the laws have been returned. It was you who ran first. Arun wrote in a harsh tone – And on whose funding are you working? Was it the issue of the farmers to return the law? What happened to Msp. What happened to the expensive diesel? What happened to doubling the income of the farmer by 2022? Why is it not being supplied for the manure installed in the farmer line today?

On the other hand, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that farmers protested for 11 months. More than 700 farmers were killed. After that the Center had to repeal three agriculture bills when farmers made sacrifices. We may have to make the same sacrifice to get our rights back.

Abdullah said- Remember this, we have promised to get back Article 370, 35-A and statehood. We are ready to make any sacrifice. He said the NC, however, is not against brotherhood and does not support violence. The Center had revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5, 2019.