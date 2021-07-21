Bharati Airtel unveils 5G plans in India

5G Network: Taking another step forward in the world of mobile telecommunication, Bharti Airtel has revealed its plans for 5G network. The company says that in 5G mode, Airtel will get 10 times more speed.

New Delhi. Country’s leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel has revealed its 5G plans in India. Airtel has been one of the biggest proponents of Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) adoption in the country. Airtel wants to go ahead with O-RAN to roll out 5G in India in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Speaking at a virtual summit, Manish Gange, Head of Network Architecture and R&D, Bharti Airtel said, Open and differentiated network technologies are the future of the telecom industry.

Indeed, India is one such market where ARPU (Average Revenue Per Unit) for operators is very low while data usage by consumers is very high. This means that operators always need to ensure that the user gets high speed connectivity at all times. (Airtel 5G Trial)

Bharti Airtel and Tata Group have announced that they will build a 5G network solution for India in India. That is, now there will be indigenous 5G, not foreign or Chinese. The Tata group has developed ‘state-of-the-art’ O-RAN based radios and NSA/SA cores. This technology will be available for commercial use from January 2022.

From January 2022, Airtel will use this technology of Tata Group to plan its 5G launch in India. Initially, it will be run as a pilot project and all the guidelines issued by the Government of India will also be taken care of. These 5G products and solutions made in India are being made keeping in mind the global standards. If 5G solutions can prove their mettle in Airtel’s pilot project, it will also open up export avenues. Tata Consultancy Services helps in end-to-end solutions for both 3GPP and O-RAN standards.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel for India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to associate with the Tata Group to make India a global hub for 5G and allied technologies. With its world-class technology ecosystem and With the talent pool, India is well positioned to create state-of-the-art solutions and applications for the world. This will go a long way in helping India become an innovation and manufacturing destination.”

Airtel said that the Airtel 5G trial network has gone live in the Cyber ​​Hub area of ​​Gurugram. According to 91Mobiles, this network is operating on the 3,500MHz band. The special thing is that it is getting very good download speed. According to the report, Airtel’s 5G network is offering download speeds of more than 1Gbps.