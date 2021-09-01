Bharti and Harsh show Fanhit Mein Zari 2: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia lose their show Fanhit Mein Zari 2

Popular comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia have been hit hard. In fact, the second season of the sub TV show ‘Fanhit Mein Zari’ (Fanhit Mein Zari 2) has passed through the hands of this couple. Harsh Libanchia confirmed this while talking to our partner Itimes. Itimes contacted Sub TV officials but they did not respond.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia got a call from Sub TV and the channel refused to act in the second season of their show ‘Fanhit Mein Jar’. The channel has said that the duo does not want to produce the second season of the show under their production house H3. Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia started H3 production in 2017. The first season of the show was created under this.



The paparazzi asked Bharati questions related to pregnancy, you will be surprised to hear the answer

Harsh Limbachia confirmed the news and said that the second season of ‘Fanhit Mein Jar’ has passed out of his hands. He said budget constraints are the only reason they are unable to do so. Harsh Limbachia further said, “We got a call from the channel that they have budget issues.”

Asked not to start shooting, Harsh Limbachia replied, ‘No, there was another lockdown when we were about to start shooting. Then everything stopped. After that, we decided we would shoot it in Daman and we agreed to it. It was when we got this call from the channel. Harsh Limbachia said, ‘But it’s okay. We look forward to working with the same channel again. We understand that the present is a difficult time. ‘