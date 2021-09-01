Bharti and Harsh show Fanhit Mein Zari 2: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachia lose their show Fanhit Mein Zari 2
Harsh Limbachia confirmed the news and said that the second season of ‘Fanhit Mein Jar’ has passed out of his hands. He said budget constraints are the only reason they are unable to do so. Harsh Limbachia further said, “We got a call from the channel that they have budget issues.”
Asked not to start shooting, Harsh Limbachia replied, ‘No, there was another lockdown when we were about to start shooting. Then everything stopped. After that, we decided we would shoot it in Daman and we agreed to it. It was when we got this call from the channel. Harsh Limbachia said, ‘But it’s okay. We look forward to working with the same channel again. We understand that the present is a difficult time. ‘
