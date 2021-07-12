Bharti Singh old age video in gray hairs viral husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa shows situation | Bharti Singh’s old age came at this age itself! Hair turned white, addicted to mobile

New Delhi: TV industry’s famous comedian Bharti Singh has a lot of fan following. People like his comic style very much. Bharti wins the hearts of people with her comic timing. His comedy makes people laugh holding their stomach. Bharti Singh is also very active on social media and keeps posting her funny videos too. Bharti’s husband Harsh (Haarsh Limbachiyaa) also posts something on social media. He has shared a video on the previous day as well.

Husband showed Bharti Singh’s old age

After watching the video, your forehead may wrinkle for a moment and you may be surprised that how did Bharti become like this. In the video that surfaced, Bharti Singh’s white hair and wrinkles on her face are clearly visible. Bharti’s old age is being seen in this video. In the video, Bharti’s husband Harsh Limbachiyaa is saying that she was old but she was still addicted to mobile, after which Bharti starts coughing with mobile in her hand.

The wonder of face filter shown on Bharti’s face

How has the condition of Bharti Singh become like this? So let us tell you, you do not need to be surprised, but this is an amazing Instagram face filter. Bharti and Harsh (Haarsh Limbachiyaa) have once made a funny video. Posting this video, Harsh wrote in the caption, ‘Love is always young, old is often the wife.’

Appearing in ‘Dance Deewane’

After seeing the condition of Bharti Singh in this video, the fans are not able to stop their laughter. Fans are liking the video a lot. Along with this, they are giving their reaction by commenting continuously. Let us tell you, Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are hosting the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ these days. Madhuri Dixit is seen as a judge in the show. Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa came as host after the show’s host Raghav Juyal got corona. Even after Raghav’s return to the show, both are still a part of the show.

