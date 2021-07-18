Bharti Singh Reveals About Facing Extreme Poverty By Her Family

Mumbai. Comedian Bharti Singh’s comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma’ is about to make a comeback on TV soon. Sudesh Lahiri can also be seen along with the old in this. Meanwhile, Bharti joined actor-comedian Maniesh Paul on his podcast and told unheard stories related to his life. Bharti told that unlike today’s situation, she saw a lot of poverty in her childhood. There was a time when they had to eat roti only with salt without vegetables. Mother and siblings used to do small jobs to run the household.

‘Bread had to be eaten with salt’

Maniesh Paul has started his own podcast series and started it with Bharti Singh. In this podcast, Bharti told that her childhood was spent in poverty. Sometimes there was nothing to eat in the house. They used to eat roti with salt, but now there is lentils, vegetables and roti. He says that now his family must always have pulses to eat. She prays that she never has to go through the same situation again. May God keep what he has now.

ALSO READ: Bharti Singh Hid Her Relationship With Harsh Limbachiyaa From Kapil Sharma For 11 Years

Mother used to cook food at others’ house

Bharti told that during the days of poverty, she saw her mother cooking food at others’ homes. While the brother worked in a shop, the sister and mother used to sew blankets in a factory. His mother used to earn some money even by sewing the dupatta of Mata Rani. She lived in that sewing machine voice for 21 years. But now I don’t want to go back there. Bharti said that at that time, she used to stay with friends in colleges and hostels only because she looked forward to having food there. She knew that if she went home, she would have to see the same poverty.

Also read: Bharti Singh’s ordeal, said- event coordinators used to touch inappropriately, did not have the courage to protest

days like this

Bharti told in a conversation with Manish Paul that many times it used to happen that shopkeepers used to come till the house to collect the loan. He used to misbehave with his mother. One had even placed a hand on the shoulder of the mother. However, when Bharti entered the entertainment world, there was no looking back. Now she has become a part of almost every Indian comedy show. She is very happy to be married to Harsh Limbachiyaa and does not get tired of praising her husband’s love.