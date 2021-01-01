Bharti Singh scoffs at Akshay Kumar in Kapil show: Bharti Singh scoffs at Akshay Kumar Kapil Sharma’s frequent visits to the show Watch the video – The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti scoffs at Akshay Kumar – Is he a producer or Salman Khan?

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is starting from 21st Saturday i.e. 21st August. In the first part of the show, Akshay Kumar arrives for the promotion of his recently released film ‘Bell Bottom’. Akshay Kumar was seen criticizing Kapil Sharma a lot in the show, Bharti Singh taunted Akshay in such a way that he just stared.

As soon as Bharti Singh entered the set and saw Akshay Kumar in front, she said, ‘The show has started and Akshay has arrived. I doubt whether it was Salman Khan’s production or Akshay Kumar’s? Most of the time only a master comes to see if the work is going well.



Salman Khan is producing ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Salman has also appeared in the show 2-3 times, Akshay has appeared in Kapil’s show many times. In this episode, Akshay also attracted Kapil a lot. When Kapil tells Akshay that he has run from rocket to road roller in his films, what will he run now? Answering this, Akshay said nervously, ‘I have been running your show for so many years. What is that? ‘ Hearing this, Kapil’s speech stops and he keeps watching quietly.

We tell you that ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was closed in January-February this year and now it is returning in a new style with a new season. Actor Sudesh Lehri has been included in the show’s team. He will be seen in the role of Kapil Sharma’s uncle. Sumona Chakraborty will also be seen in a new role this time.

