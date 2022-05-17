Entertainment

Bharti Singh Shared apology video after her sikh beard mustache video viral

2 days ago
Comic Bharti Singh has launched an apology video for the Sikh neighborhood. In line with media studies, Bharti Singh had commented on the beard and mustache. After this video of Bharti Singh went viral, individuals of Sikh neighborhood are indignant with her. Bharti Singh has been accused of wounding the emotions of Sikhs. Bharti Singh and Jasmin Bhasin are seen collectively on this video.

After this very outdated video of Bharti Singh went viral, FIR is being demanded in opposition to her. Bharti Singh launched a video relating to this on Tuesday. Bharti Singh has mentioned within the viral video that after consuming milk, if the beard is put within the mouth, then the check of vermicelli begins coming.

I’ve many associates who’ve simply acquired married. She is busy taking out lice from beard and mustache all day. Bharti has given her clarification on this video after being trolled. Bharti Singh has mentioned that what she is saying shouldn’t be misunderstood.

Bharti has apologized to the individuals with folded fingers for this. Apologizing for this on Instagram, Bharti Singh wrote within the caption that I do comedy. To make individuals chuckle and to not harm anybody. Forgive me if I’ve offended anybody. Sister perceive.

Bharti Singh has mentioned within the video {that a} video goes viral for the final 3 to 4 days. It’s being claimed that I’ve made enjoyable of beard and mustache. I’ve watched the video again and again and request individuals to look at it too. I’ve not spoken something in opposition to any faith or caste.

I’ve not made enjoyable of any Punjabi. Bharti Singh additional mentioned that I used to be doing comedy with my good friend. If I’ve harm the emotions of any part, I apologize with folded fingers. I’m a Punjabi myself. I used to be born in Amritsar. I’ve at all times revered this. Proud to be a Punjabi.

Bharti Singh Shared apology video after her Sikh beard mustache video viral, take a look right here

Story first printed: Tuesday, Could 17, 2022, 11:07 [IST]


