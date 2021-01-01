Bharti Singh Weight Loss and Transformation: Bharti Singh shocking weight loss and transformation loses 15 kg in a year

Bharti herself was also surprised by the weight loss Bharti Singh said, ‘I am surprised that I have lost so much weight. But at the same time I am happy because now I feel very fit and healthy. Still no breathing and feeling light-headed. My diabetes and asthma are also under control.

Bharti explained how to lose weight Bharti Singh further explained how she finally lost 15 kg. She said, ‘I fast from time to time. I don’t eat anything from 7 in the evening until 12 the next afternoon. My body does not accept dinner after 7 p.m. I ate a lot of food for 30-32 years and after that, I gave my body a year, then the body accepted everything.

‘I’m proud of myself’ Bharti Singh said that this lockdown has taught her a lot and now she has become a good girl. She said, ‘If you’re there, there’s family and there’s work. If you do not love yourself, no one will love you. It feels great to love yourself and see it on screen. My body has completely changed. Today, when I look at myself, my face feels very thin and I feel very thin. I am proud of myself. ‘

Husband Harsh had such a reaction Bharti Singh said that her husband Harsh Limbachia is also very happy to see her slender avatar. He loves the changed look. But when Bharti refuses to eat anything outside, Harsh gets irritated. Bharti said, ‘I like Harsh, but sometimes he gets irritated when I refuse to eat outside. He thinks my feelings have increased. He can’t pull my cheeks, double chin, bloated stomach, or sometimes he doesn’t even get irritated. READ Also Khushi Kapoor posts mandatory bathroom selfie: Janhvi Kapoor posts funny response to Khushi Kapoor mandatory bathroom selfie

Babies said this on baby planning When Bharti Singh was asked if she and Harsh Limbachia were planning a baby? Because they are often asked questions about it. In response, Bharti said, ‘Yes, of course. Harsh and I are planning a baby. Whenever that happens, I’m going to announce first. I don’t believe in hiding anything about my life. People love me so much. I am confident that he will love me and take care of me even when I am pregnant. I want to keep working even during pregnancy, keep performing on stage. This will make me, Harsh and our children happy too.

Bharti Singh herself is also surprised at her weight loss and says she is feeling very light now. Bharti Singh told our colleague ETimes that she weighed 91 kg, which is now 76 kg.