Bharti Singhs baby shower took place on the sets of Hunarbaaz video viral

15 seconds ago
Comedian Bharti Singh is pregnant and her baby shower was performed on the sets of her show ‘Hunarbaaz’. One video of which is going viral on social media.

Famous TV actress and comedian Bharti Singh is in a lot of discussion these days due to her pregnancy. Little guest is coming soon to Bharti and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s house. Both are very excited about this, as well as the fans are very happy for both of them. Bharti is seen working continuously even during her pregnancy. At the same time, Bharti Singh’s baby shower ceremony has been done on National TV, whose video is going viral on social media.

Bharti Singh is hosting the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ and the entire team has given her a surprise. He didn’t know anything about his baby shower schedule. At the same time, when she suddenly came to know on the set, she jumped with joy. Bharti Singh is the first pregnant actress whose baby shower has been done on TV. The video of his ceremony is being well-liked.

Colors TV has shared this video on its Instagram handle. It can be seen in the video that Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh blindfolds her before coming on the sets. Then they bring them on the set and give a baby shower surprise.

Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty also attended Bharti Singh’s baby shower ceremony. At the same time, being the maternal uncle of the child, Karan completes the rituals.

It can be seen further in the video that Parineeti Chopra says on the stage that ‘everyone told me to take gold items whenever I go’. Hearing this, both Bharti and Harsh become very happy, but as soon as Parineeti gives them a gift and Bharti-Harsh see it, both get ‘angry’. Because she does not bring any gift but does a prank with them.

Bharti Singh is enraged by this prank by Parineeti Chopra and challenges Mithun Chakraborty to face the consequences. She says, ‘Dada, remember, you have messed up with Bharti Singh. Now we will go personal.

Let us tell you, Bharti Singh is working despite being pregnant, even in this condition she likes to work. The comedian is currently hosting ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’. Along with this, he is also seen very active on social media. Often she is seen sharing her photos and videos with fans.


