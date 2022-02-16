Entertainment

Bharti’s anger broke out on Harsh in the live show, know why the comedian got angry with her husband

Bharti and Harsh are soon going to be parents. Bharti is enjoying her pregnancy and at the same time focusing completely on her work.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are hosting ‘Hunarbaaz’ from the popular TV pair these days. Where both do not leave any chance to pull each other on the sets. Both are also seen having a lot of fun with the judges of the show. Harsh is seen teasing Bharti about her obesity. Meanwhile, a video from the sets of ‘India’s Best Dancer’ is going viral on social media.

In the video, Harsh is teasing Bharti about her weight. Harsh is seen calling him a bean bag. But Bharti shuts Harsh’s mouth with her spotless reply. At first Harsh tells them, “As comfortable as a bean bag is but it doesn’t happen with a bean bag for the rest of your life, no man.” On which all the judges sitting in front start laughing.

Harsh handles the matter and says that I was joking baby. Bharti responds and says, Hey! People yearn to sit on bean bags.

The witty nok-jhok of both is very much liked by the audience. Bharti and Harsh are soon going to be parents. Bharti is enjoying her pregnancy and at the same time focusing completely on her work. Bharti and Harsh have recently also got a photo shoot done with the baby bump.

Bharti and Harsh are the perfect couple, their love story is quite special. The two met during Comedy Circus. Harsh was a scriptwriter and used to write for Bharti. During a show, Bharti had pulled up a lot while talking about her and Harsh’s relationship. Bharti said, “Harsh was the scriptwriter. Whose script he used to write, he used to get out of the show. He has even got Kapil Sharma out. One team out the other team out, then the director told me Harsh will write for you now. After that I got scared. I said that I am new, I have also taken a loan. If I am out, who will pay the loan?”

