Bhavana Gawli Ed raids: ED raids Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli’s office at five places in Washim

After sending a notice to Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, the Directorate of Enforcement has initiated action against another Shiv Sena leader. According to sources, the ED has started raiding five places of Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli from Yavatmal. The BJP had accused Bhavana Gawli of embezzling Rs 100 crore and had lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has raided Bhavana Gawli’s offices in Washim and Yavatmal. Several ED teams have arrived in Washim for the raid.

It is learned that the raid started near Risod in Washim district. Utkarsh Pratishthan, Balaji Sahakari Particle Board, BMS College, Bhavana Agro Product Service Limited in Risod, the issue of ED’s raid on these companies is coming up.

Red without notice

Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli has accused BJP of acting with revenge. He said he had not received any notice from the Enforcement Directorate, without notice, that the ED had carried out the raid.

What a case

Bhavana Gawli has a factory called Shri Balaji Particle Board. The National Co-operative Corporation had given a grant of Rs 29 crore and the state government Rs 14 crore for the factory. However, Bhavana Gawli did not start the factory despite receiving a grant of Rs 43 crore. Instead, he sold the factory to another company for Rs 7 crore. In the same scam, Bhavana Gawli has accused CA Upendra Mule of pressuring him to give a false report.

Who has lost emotion

Bhavana Gawli is considered a powerful Shiv Sena MP from Vidarbha. In 2019, she came as an MP for the fifth time. Emotions of winning in Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency are rapidly entering the field.

Bhavana Gawli’s political life

Gawli, who has been involved in politics since childhood, entered the Lok Sabha at the tender age of 24. He has since won the Lok Sabha elections for the fifth time in a row in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019. In the last 20-22 years, Bhavana Gawli has effectively solved the problems with water in Yavatmal and Washim areas.

ED notice to Anil Parab

The Enforcement Directorate has sent a notice to Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab ordering him to be present in the office on August 31. Anil Parab will also be questioned in the case of Anil Deshmukh. Following the ED’s notice, Parab will meet Sanjay Raut on Monday.