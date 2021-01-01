Bhavina 3 crore: Gujarat govt to give Rs 3 crore to Paralympic silver medalist Bhavnaben Patel
Highlights
- Bhavina is the second Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympics
- This is India’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020
- Bhavina Patel was defeated by Chinese player Ying in the final.
The Gujarat government on Sunday announced a Rs 3 crore bounty on table tennis player Bhavina Patel, who won a historic silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Bhavina, a native of Sundhia village in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, won a silver medal in her first Paralympic event after defeating world number one Ying Zhou of China 0-3. She is the second Indian woman athlete to win a medal in these sports after Deepa Malik (Rio Paralympics, 2016).
Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office has said, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has congratulated Bhavana Patel, daughter of Mehsana district of Gujarat, for making the country proud of her outstanding performance in table tennis at the Paralympic Games.”
He said that the Chief Minister has announced an award of Rs.
Bhavina, who contracted polio at the age of 12 months, lost twice in 19 minutes to two-time gold medalist Zhou 7-11, 5-11, 6-11. However, she helped India win its first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games.
