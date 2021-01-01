Bhavina Patel Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel wins India’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics

India’s Bhavinaben Patel lost to China’s Zhou Ying 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 in the women’s singles final of the Tokyo Paralympic Table Tennis Class 4 event.This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games. Bhavinaben gave Zhou Ying a good fight in the first game but the two-time former Chinese gold medalist did not give the Indian player a chance as she found her momentum and easily won the straight game.

Bhavinaben Patel of India defeated Miao Zhang of China 3-2 in the semifinals. Patel defeated the world number three 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 to reach the final.

Patel defeated 2016 Rio Paralympic gold medalist and world number two Borislava Perich Rankovyi in the semifinals. The seat balance of the Class 4 players is right and the hands work perfectly. Disorders in their body due to spinal cord injury. Patel started playing for the blind team 13 years ago in the Vastrapur area of ​​Ahmedabad where she was an ITI student for the disabled.

Bhavana, the daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, who runs a small grocery shop in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was not considered a contender for the medal, but she made history with her outstanding performance.

