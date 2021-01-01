Bhavinaben Patel Paralympics: Bhavnaben Patel made history, made it to the finals of the 4th Tokyo Paralympics in table tennis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her: Bhavana Patel made history, PM Modi gave this special ‘guru mantra’ for the final

Highlights After losing the first game, Bhavina Patel made a brilliant comeback

It took them 4 minutes to win the third game

In 2011, Bhavina became the world number two player.

New Delhi

India’s Bhavinaben Patel has made history by reaching the finals of the Tokyo Paralympic Table Tennis Class 4. Bhavina has become the first Indian to reach the final of this Paralympic Games.

Bhavina, 34, defeated Miao Zhang of China 3-2 in the semifinals. Patel surprised everyone in the Indian camp by defeating world number three 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 1108.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Bhavina on her brilliant performance. Also, the Prime Minister has wished him well for the final match. The Prime Minister tweeted from his official Twitter handle, ‘Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played amazing. The whole nation is praying for your success and will be happy for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your success inspires the country.

In the final, Bhavina will face world number one Ying Zhou of China. Bhavana, the daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, who runs a small grocery shop in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was not considered a contender for the medal, but she made history with her performance.

Patel, who fell victim to polio at the age of 12, said, ‘When I came here, I only thought of giving my 100 per cent. If you can do this, you will get the medal automatically. I thought so. ‘

Bhavina said, ‘If I continue to play with the same confidence with the blessings of my countrymen, I will definitely get gold tomorrow. I am ready for the final and I will give my 100 percent.

