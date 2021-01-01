Bhavinaben Patel quarterfinals: Bhavinaben Patel becomes the first Indian to reach the Paralympic 2020 table tennis semifinals

Bhavinaben Patel has become the first Indian table tennis player to reach the semi-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina defeated Brazil’s Joyce de Oliveira in the women’s singles class 4 event. India’s 34-year-old Patel won the last 16 matches 12-10, 13-11, 11-6.She will now face Serbia’s Borislava Perich Rankov. After the win, Bhavinaben said, ‘My coach told me to play close to the opponent’s body and I did that. The competition in the next round is with the second ranked player in the world and I owe my best.

Earlier, Bhavinaben Patel reached the knockout stages with a 3-1 win over Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton on Thursday. Bhavinaben advanced to the knockout stages, defeating world number 9 Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in 41 minutes.

It was a do-or-die battle for world number 12 Indians. They won the first game in just eight minutes but Shackleton returned after winning the second game.

After this, in the next two matches, both the players gave their lives but the Indian player scored points on important occasions and managed to win.

