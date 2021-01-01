Bhavinaben Tokyo Olympics: Tokyo Paralympic Games after Bhavnaben table tennis

Indian Bhavinaben Patel advanced to the knockout stages of the Tokyo Paralympic Games table tennis tournament on Thursday with a 3-1 victory over Great Britain’s Megan Shackleton in Class 4 of the women’s singles.The 34-year-old Indian defeated world number 9 Shackleton 11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11 in a 41-minute match. It was a do-or-die battle for world number 12 Indians. They won the first game in just eight minutes but Shackleton made a good comeback and won the second game.

After this, in the next two matches, both the players gave their lives but the Indian player scored points on important occasions and managed to win.

This is Bhavinaben’s first victory in the tournament as she lost her first match 0-3 to world number one Zhou Ying of China. Bhavinaben had three points from two matches and managed to reach the knockout stages with Ying. A 54-member team from India is participating in the Tokyo Paralympics. This time, India is expecting a total of 15 medals.

