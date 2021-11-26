Bhediya First Look Poster: Varun Dhawan in never seen before avatar, film to release on 25th November 2022 | ‘Wolf’ first look poster: Varun Dhawan’s first look in never-seen-before style, new release date announced

The first look poster of Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited film ‘Bhediya’ has been released. Fans were waiting for this for a long time. Let us tell you, in the poster, Varun is seen in a never-before-seen style. Along with this, the new release date of the film has also been announced. The film is scheduled to release on November 25, 2022, exactly a year from today. Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite Varun in the film.

Director Amar Kaushik has joined hands with Hollywood’s Premier Effects studio Mr X for this film. Mr. X, part of the award-winning effects company, Technicolor Creative Studios, is renowned for his groundbreaking work on the Oscar-nominated “Love and Monsters” as well as the Emmy-winning “Vikings.”

Talking about his association with Mr.X, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “Mr.X has been a leader in the industry, producing some of the most captivating visual masterpieces in recent film history. Ever since We had planned Bhideya, we knew that our film needed Mr. X’s expertise to weave that epic scale.”

Director Amar Kaushik says, “Whodiya is a story filled with awe-inspiring imagination. Every member of the cast and crew knew that we were making something very special. It is not just VFX; the film is a treat for the fans in every possible way. “

In Wolf, the makers are creating a breathtaking world through visual effects. It takes time to achieve this unique thing, and if sources are to be believed, the team does not want to rush into this complicated process. The film is Dhawan’s biggest film till date, and will now hit the theaters on November 25, 2022.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. The film is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:33 [IST]