Bheemla Nayak 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Bheemla Nayak Movie (2022):Bheemla Nayak is an Indian upcoming Telugu language action drama romance film directed by Saagar K Chandra. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 12 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
Things change when the egos of an upright police officer and a retired army havildar clash.
Bheemla Nayak Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Bheemla Nayak (2022)
- Genre: Action, Drama, Romance
- Release Date: 12 January 2022
- Director: Saagar K Chandra
- Producer: Suryadevara Naga Vamsi
- Production: Sithara Entertainments
- Writer: Sachy, Trivikram Srinivas
- Music: S. Thaman
- Language: Telugu
- Watch on: Theatres
Bheemla Nayak Cast?
- Samuthirakani
- Pawan Kalyan
- Rana Daggubati
- Samyuktha Menon
- Nithya Menen
- V.V. Vinayak
- Ravindra Vijay
- Mounika Reddy
- Karan Viijay
Bheemla Nayak Official Trailer
Bheemla Nayak Official Trailer Coming soon.
People also search for Bheemla Nayak Full Movie in Google:
Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
#Bheemla #Nayak #Movie #Cast #Trailer #Story #Release #Date #Poster
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.