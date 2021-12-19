Bheemla Nayak 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Bheemla Nayak Movie (2022):Bheemla Nayak is an Indian upcoming Telugu language action drama romance film directed by Saagar K Chandra. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 12 January 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

Things change when the egos of an upright police officer and a retired army havildar clash.

Bheemla Nayak Movie Details:

Movies Name : Bheemla Nayak (2022)

: Bheemla Nayak (2022) Genre: Action, Drama, Romance

Action, Drama, Romance Release Date: 12 January 2022

12 January 2022 Director : Saagar K Chandra

: Saagar K Chandra Producer: Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi Production: Sithara Entertainments

Sithara Entertainments Writer : Sachy, Trivikram Srinivas

: Sachy, Trivikram Srinivas Music: S. Thaman

S. Thaman Language: Telugu

Telugu Watch on: Theatres

Bheemla Nayak Cast?

Samuthirakani

Pawan Kalyan

Rana Daggubati

Samyuktha Menon

Nithya Menen

V.V. Vinayak

Ravindra Vijay

Mounika Reddy

Karan Viijay

Bheemla Nayak Official Trailer

Bheemla Nayak Official Trailer Coming soon.

People also search for Bheemla Nayak Full Movie in Google:

Thanks for Visiting GadgetClock.com. Follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.