BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Engineer and Supervisor Posts before 24 September. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Engineer and Supervisor posts in Civil Discipline. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by downloading the application form from the official website careers.bhel.in on or before 24 September. However, the last date for receipt of applications is 8 October 2021.

A total of 22 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 7 posts of Engineer and 15 posts of Supervisor are included. The selected candidates for the post of Engineer will be given a salary of Rs 71,040 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates on the post of supervisor will get a salary of Rs 39,670 per month. It is to be noted that the selection of candidates for recruitment to these posts will be done on the basis of interview. These selected candidates will be appointed for two years only.

For recruitment to the post of Engineer in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, candidates should have a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering or 5 years Integrated Masters degree. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of supervisor, the candidate should have a diploma in civil engineering with minimum 60% marks from a recognized university or institute. Apart from educational qualification, candidate should have 2 years work experience. Talking about the age limit, the age of the candidate should not be more than 34 years for recruitment to these posts. However, reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested candidates to apply download application form from official website pser.bhel.com or careers.bhel.in. After that fill all the required information in the application form. Then photo, documents, demand draft and your application Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR), BHEL, Power Sector Eastern Region, BHEL Bhawan, Plot No. DJ-9/1 Sector -II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091 send on. For more details candidates check official website.

