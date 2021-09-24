BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Engineer and Supervisor Posts at careers.bhel.in before 24 September. Check here for details

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Engineer and Supervisor. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts.pser.bhel.com Or careers.bhel.in But you can apply in the given format till 24 September. The application process was started from 4th September.

As per the advertisement number PSER-01/2021 issued by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) a total of 22 posts will be recruited. In which, 7 posts of Engineer and 15 posts of Supervisor are included. The selected candidates for the post of Engineer will be given a salary of Rs 71040 and the selected candidates for the post of Supervisor will be given a salary of Rs 39670 per month.

How to apply for BHEL Engineer and Supervisor Recruitment 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website pser.bhel.com or careers.bhel.in.

Step 2: Then go to the ‘Career with BHEL’ section given below and click on the link ‘Current Job Openings’.

Step 3: Then click on the link ‘BHEL PSER needs experienced Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline on Fixed Tenure Appointment basis’.

Step 4: Now a new page will open in front of you. Here click on the link ‘Apply Online’.

Step 5: After that select your post and click on submit button.

Step 6: Now fill all the required information asked for the application and submit it.

After applying online, all the interested candidates can submit the application copy, photo, documents and demand draft Sr. Deputy General Manager (HR), BHEL, Power Sector Eastern Region, BHEL Bhawan, Plot No. DJ-9/1 Sector -II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata – 700091 For more details candidates check official website.

Explain that for recruitment to the post of engineer, candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering or 5 years integrated master’s degree. At the same time, for recruitment to the post of supervisor, the candidate should have a diploma in civil engineering with minimum 60% marks. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

