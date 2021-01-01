BHEL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for medical officer posts at careers.bhel.in before 7 September. Check here for complete details

BHEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications from Medical Professionals for recruitment to the post of Specialist in E2 Grade for Hospitals, Dispensaries, Offices etc. in Trichy, Bhopal, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Ranipet, Jagdishpur, Visakhapatnam and Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates by 7 September official website careers.bhel.in You can apply through online. The application process has been started from 18th August.

A total of 27 posts of Medical Officer (Specialist) will be recruited through this process. In which, 2 posts of Anesthesia, 9 posts of Medicine, 1 post of Radiology, 3 posts of General Surgery, 3 posts of Pathology, 1 post of Paediatrics and many other posts are included. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh per month. the

BHEL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have MBBS degree and Post Graduation degree in relevant subject. Along with this, they should have one year experience. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 37 years to apply. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. Please note that successful candidates will be called for interview. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer can apply on the official website careers.bhel.in till 7 September. For this, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 354. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. Keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Railway is recruiting Group C posts, will get 81 thousand salary