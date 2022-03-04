BHEL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for Apprentice Posts at jhs.bhel.com, Check Details – BHEL Vacancies 2022: Good News for Engineering Students, Recruitment for these posts will be done without examination.

Education

There is good news for engineering students. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Jhansi invites applications for engineering diploma and degree candidates. Technicians or graduate apprentices will be recruited for different trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format on BHEL’s official website jhs.bhel.com.

A BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 campaign has been launched to fill a total of 15 vacancies. These include 03 posts of Electrical, 04 posts of Mechanical, 03 posts of Electronics, 01 post of Instrumentation and Control, 01 post of Civil, 02 posts of Computer Application and 01 post of Modern Office Management and Secretary or Practice-01. Eligible candidates can apply online on or before March 19, 2022. Applicants will be recruited through a merit list based on the marks obtained in the high school, graduation or diploma examinations. BHEL will publish quality list of candidates on their official website.

Who can apply?
Must have completed three or four years regular engineering diploma or degree course in the relevant trade from a university or institution recognized by the All India Council for Technical Education. Candidates in General and OBC category should have minimum 60% marks and candidates in SC or ST category should have minimum 55% marks. Also, under the Apprenticeship Act 1961, apprenticeship should not have been made from any institution before applying.

Age limit for BHEL recruitment
Eligible applicants should be at least 18 years of age on 01 April 2022. The maximum age limit is 27 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit. There will be 5 years exemption for SC, ST, 3 years for OBC and 10 years for physically challenged candidates.

READ Also  Not just MBA .. Do a fully employed MBA - International MBA is the future

How to apply?
As per BHEL Recruitment 2022 notification, eligible applicants will have to first register themselves by visiting the official website mhrdnats.gov.in. The registration number generated from here will be used for application. You have to fill the application form by visiting BHEL’s website jhs.bhel.com. After filling out the form, keep a printout of the acknowledgment letter with you for further reference.

