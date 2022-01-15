bhim army chief chandrashekhar azad attacked akhilesh yadav after not finalizing alliance with sp

On Saturday, Chandrashekhar Azad Ravana stated in a press convention that I’ve had numerous conferences with Akhilesh Yadav within the final 6 months. In the meantime, optimistic issues additionally occurred however in the long run I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits. He does not need Dalit leaders on this alliance. He needs Dalits to vote for him. However the worry was that Kanshi Ram had made Netaji the Chief Minister earlier however what occurred is in entrance of everybody.

#WATCH Ultimately I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits. He does not need Dalit leaders on this alliance. He needs Dalits to vote for him… Yesterday he humiliated him which is unhappy. Individuals of Bahujan Samaj have been insulted: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad pic.twitter.com/BEW5KzYmVq — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 15, 2022

Chandrashekhar Azad additionally stated throughout this that after one month and ten days, he has insulted the folks of Bahujan Samaj. I anticipated that they might attempt to collect the folks of Bahujan Samaj. I’m right here for 2 days regardless of again ache. They advised me to attend until final night however until date no response got here.

It’s price noting that previously too, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad had met SP President Akhilesh Yadav. After the assembly of the 2, it was being speculated that Akhilesh would possibly give some seats in western Uttar Pradesh to Chandrashekhar Azad’s occasion as Dalits play a decisive function in lots of seats in western UP. It’s believed that now Chandrashekhar Azad can contest the meeting elections alone.

Allow us to inform that for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Social gathering has nominated Om Prakash Rajbhar’s Subhasp, Shivpal Singh Yadav’s Praspa, Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD, Sanjay Chauhan’s Individuals’s Social gathering, Keshav Maurya’s Mahan Dal, Krishna Patel’s Apna Dal, Kamrawadi, Alliance with NCP and TMC. The SP alongside with the RLD has up to now declared its candidates for 29 seats.